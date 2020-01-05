OSU women's basketball: Beavers need to pull away in fourth to get past Buffaloes

Mikayla Pivec is not a fan of close games.
So she was not all that pleased when her No. 3 Oregon State women’s basketball team held just a 50-46 lead over Colorado going into the fourth quarter Sunday afternoon.
The Beavers’ senior do-everything standout did her part to make sure the upset-minded Buffaloes wouldn’t hang around much longer.
Pivec scored six of the Beavers first nine points in the fourth, helping Oregon State begin to pull away for a 72-60 Pac-12 win before a Gill Coliseum crowd of 5,320.
Her mindset to start the final period was simple.
“Just try to create as much separation as possible and Taylor (Jones) gave me a good screen and I hit the jumper to start things off,” said Pivec, who finished with 16 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists while playing all 40 minutes. “And then just got a rebound and putback and just try to make plays for the team as much as I could.”
Behind Pivec’s performance, the Beavers pushed the lead to as many as 15 in the quarter and won their 14th straight to open the season. All 14 wins have come by double figures.
“It's a great lesson for us,” coach Scott Rueck said. “We learned on the fly and I love teaching through games. I thought this team just kept adapting to the game and kept rising. We would challenge them in each timeout and they continued to improve throughout the game.
“And then it was neat to see us just make the plays to separate in the fourth quarter and it was a great win for us today."
Oregon State (14-0, 2-0) heads to Arizona next weekend and will take on the No. 18 Wildcats, who saw their 19-game winning streak snapped with a 70-58 loss at No. 10 UCLA on Sunday.
Colorado (12-2, 1-2) will look to bounce back from a tough weekend in Oregon with a home game against USC on Friday. Colorado also lost 104-46 at Oregon.
Destiny Slocum led four Beavers in double figures with 18 points and hit the only two field goals for the Beavers in the third. Pivec and Jones each added 16 points with Jones adding 10 rebounds and six blocked shots. Kennedy Brown also hit double figures with 12 points and added eight rebounds.
Peanut Tuitele led the Buffaloes, who lost starting center Charlotte Whittaker in the first four minutes to an injury, with 15 points while Mya Hollingshed added 14 and Jaylen Sherrod 13.
The Buffaloes trailed by 10 to start the third quarter but scored nine of the first 12 points of the period to get within 43-39.
The Beavers were a dismal 2 for 17 in the third quarter — both made 3s by Slocum — and did not make a field goal over the last 6½ minutes.
Colorado coach JR Payne said the Buffaloes didn’t make any big adjustments at halftime.
“We just wanted to continue to be aggressive offensively,” Payne said. “We felt like if they only fouled four times in the first half that we could be more aggressive in the second half, that maybe we weren't being aggressive enough.
“So we were trying to get the ball inside a little bit, trying to put the ball on the floor more to the basket and I think that was good for us.”
Pivec finally ended the field goal drought with a jumper nine seconds into the fourth. Her back-to-back baskets later and a Brown hoop put the Beavers up 61-50 with 6:09 left.
Slocum said the Beavers need to understand the importance of being consistent and not just flipping a switch when needed.
“We have to be more consistent throughout all four quarters and really just instill our will on everyone and come out and be aggressive from every quarter jump and continue all the way through," she said. "I know that's one thing we want to work on, not just in the fourth quarter and not just when it’s close.”
Oregon State could not get much going from the start and Sherrod gave the Buffaloes a spark with nine points on 4-for-6 shooting in the period. Colorado used an 8-0 run to go up 16-10 and Sherrod’s 3 with 7 seconds left put the Buffaloes up 21-15.
The 21 points are the most the Beavers have allowed in the opening quarter this season and it was the third time they trailed after one quarter (Liberty 13-11 and BYU 11-4).
Slocum’s buzzer-beater to end the first quarter was the start of a 9-0 run by the Beavers, who scored the first seven points of the period to go up 24-21.
Back-to-back 3s by Slocum and Goodman and another Slocum 3 put OSU up 35-27 before a Sherrod 3. But the Beavers scored the final five points of the period to take a 40-30 lead into the break.
“I think we allowed them to be comfortable early,” Rueck said. “A lot of it was them, but our defensive intensity in the second quarter was much different than it was the first. That's what I thought started our run and then it was nice to see us separate and get control the game in that second quarter.”
Oregon State was 8 for 15 in the second quarter, including going 4 for 6 from deep to take control. Outside of Sherrod (5 for 9), the Buffaloes were just 7 for 29 from the field in the first half.