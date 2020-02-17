OSU women's basketball: Beavers lose heartbreaker to Bruins in overtime

LOS ANGELES — In what has turned out to be a difficult and frustrating season, the No. 15 Oregon State women’s basketball team suffered yet another kick-to-the-gut loss on Monday night.
The Beavers took a 14-point lead on No. 8 UCLA in the third quarter, but the Bruins battled back to send the game to overtime, where they pulled away from the start.
The 83-74 Pac-12 setback is the third straight for the Beavers, who had a halftime lead in all three.
The Bruins scored six of the first seven points in the OT and Charisma Osborne drained a 3 for an eight-point lead and the Beavers could never recover.
“You can't trade not with a good team on their home floor and so they did a great job, you know and then made the plays down the stretch to beat us,” coach Scott Rueck said in a postgame radio interview.
The Beavers (19-7, 7-7) will return home for a couple days before heading to No. 4 Stanford on Friday night.
Osborne, who came up big in the second half and overtime, led all scorers with 22 points while Japreece Dean added 19 points and Michaela Onyenwere 16 as the Bruins (22-3, 11-3) rebounded from a loss to No. 3 Oregon on Friday night.
Mikayla Pivec and Destiny Slocum each had 19 to lead the Beavers while Jasmine Simmons added 11 off the bench. Taylor Jones finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds and Pivec added nine rebounds. Both Jones and Pivec fouled out in early in the overtime period.
The third quarter has been a struggle at times this season for the Beavers, who had the lead at the half in the last two games only to see Arizona and USC rally back to hand the tough losses.
Oregon State was in a similar position Monday night, leading the Bruins 31-26.
This time, though the Beavers came out strong and 45-31 lead thanks to a 14-5 run.
But the Bruins caught fire and eventually tied the game at 53-all on a Dean 3-pointer. Simmons’ 3 with 29 left in the period helped the Beavers to a 56-53 lead going to the fourth.
The Beavers were 10 for 19 in the quarter while UCLA was 10 for 16, including 4 for 6 from 3. UCLA won the quarter 27-25.
The game went back and forth throughout the final 10 minutes and both teams had a chance to take the lead in the closing 30 seconds but neither could.
Dean’s elbow jumper rimmed in and out as the buzzer sounded.
The Beavers shot well in the first quarter, connecting in 6 of 11 attempts but eight turnovers were costly as the Bruins, who were 6 for 18 from the field, took a 16-14 lead into the second quarter. Ten of the points came off OSU turnovers.
Onyenwere led the Bruins with 8 points and was 4 for 6 from the field.
Oregon State trailed 18-14 15 seconds into the second quarter as Slocum went down with an ankle injury.
But the Beavers scored the next six points to take a 20-18 lead before Slocum came back in. She promptly drained a 3-pointer and after a Pivec basket, Tudor capped a 14-1 run with a 3 to put OSU up 28-19 with 2:16 left in the half.
Oregon State was 13 for 25 from the floor in the first half with Slocum and Pivec each scoring 10.
UCLA was just 10 for 37 from the floor and went 4 for 19 in the second quarter. Dean and Onyenwere each had eight while Osborne came on late with six points to help the Bruins cut the deficit to five at the break.