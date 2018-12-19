Oregon State had been so good in the first quarter that what happened at last weekend’s Maui Jim Maui Classic in Hawaii was a bit puzzling.
In both games — against Eastern Washington in the opener and Texas A&M in the de facto championship game — the Beavers (8-2) were unable to have a lead after the first quarter for just the second and third times this season.
Oregon State, which dropped three spots to No. 11 in this week's Associated Press poll after a loss to A&M, was tied at 13 with Eastern Washington and down 24-14 to the Aggies.
“Both games we kind of came out a little sluggish, a little slow so I think that’s going to be important for us to kind of make sure we’re coming out strong every game,” sophomore guard Aleah Goodman said.
In both games, the Beavers struggled to get going offensively. Against the Eagles, OSU was just 5 for 17 from the floor with Taya Corosdale hitting three of those shots for nine points.
Against the Aggies, the Beavers were 5 for 12 and also allowed Texas A&M to hit 10 of 18 shots in the first 10 minutes.
Rueck placed the blame on himself for the slow start against Eastern Washington.
“I had our team doing about seven different things that we normally don’t do so I had their minds thinking,” he said Wednesday. “We switched defenses, we did a bunch of different things and that impacted us offensively because there was so much thought going on.
“Obviously that’s not ideal but it was good for us. We grew in those things then flipped the game in the second quarter as we settled in and got comfortable with our game plan.”
The Texas A&M game was a different story, however, as Rueck said the Aggies were more ready to play.
“The A&M game was the eye-opening game because they came out and definitely … they punched us in the face,” he said. “It took us a while to respond, we were staggered for a while. That’s the lesson in that game that will make us better going forward.”
The Beavers fell behind by 16 before eventually tying the game at 56-all in the fourth quarter. But in the end, the Beavers fell short of the comeback.
Even in defeat, their ability to rally should give the Beavers confidence the next time they are in a similar situation.
“It shows what we’re capable of, of course,” senior captain Katie McWilliams said. “There’s going to be games in the Pac-12 that are going to be just as tough, and if we’re going to be down we want to be able to know that we can come back and we really showed that in that game.”
Added Rueck: “I wish we would have won, no question, but the lessons in that game are exactly what we needed. Unfortunate in some ways but obviously in a great way in many other ways because we’re going to be in that situation all throughout conference."
Rueck said that could come Thursday when Duke comes to Gill Coliseum for a 7 p.m. marquee nonconference home game for the Beavers.
The Blue Devils (6-3) have not played since a 66-38 win over UNLV on Dec. 6. Their game against South Carolina on Dec. 9 was cancelled due to weather.
The Beavers dropped a 72-67 decision at Duke last season in Durham, North Carolina.
“They pride themselves on the defensive end of the floor and that’s evident,” Rueck said. “It’s a team that will give you four or five different looks and then they find what’s working and then tend to go longer with that. You are going to have to work through all their different looks to get to that point.”
Guard Haley Gorecki leads Duke with 16.6 points per game while guard/forward Leona Odom chips in 15.9. The Blue Devils are shooting 45 percent from the floor (226 of 502) and 35.5 percent from beyond the 3-point line (49 of 138).
Duke is outrebounding opponents 37.7 to 32.9 per game. Rebounding was an issue early against Texas A&M and an area Rueck wants to see the Beavers continue to improve.
“We were exposed physically,” he said. “We did not match them, especially early in the game on the boards. We ended up tying on the boards but they had a player (N’dea Jones) get 20 of their 33 rebounds. We needed to go to her and be more physical and really hit first, be physical and hold position. That’s an area that we need to get better in no question.”
McWilliams definitely agrees.
“Rebounding is very important and then just being in the same page defensively and just completing the play from the very start and getting that rebound at the end,” she said.
With just two nonconference games left, the Beavers know they will be getting every team’s best shot from here on out.
“People are gunning for us and we kind of have a target on our chest,” Goodman said. “So everyone is going to give us their best game and that’s something we have to be ready for every time we step on the floor that they’re coming hard for us.”