Oregon State’s women’s basketball program got to celebrate two of its favorite days at once on Wednesday, and the Beavers came out big winners in both.
Before taking the floor for the annual Beavers Beyond the Classroom field trip game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff — a game the Beavers won 89-33 — they received letters of intent from two players who are sure to make a big impact in the seasons to come.
Kennedy Brown and Taylor Jones, both five-star recruits according to espnW, are officially Beavers.
“We got two incredible individuals from great families,” coach Scott Reuck said after Wednesday's game.
Brown is a 6-foot-6 post/forward from Derby, Kansas, and is rated No. 19 overall and the No. 4 post in the class, according to espnW.
Rueck describes Brown as a versatile player who can face up or step up and hit jumpers, similar, he said, along the lines of Marie Gulich, who led the Beavers in scoring and rebounding last season before being drafted in the first round of the WNBA draft by the Phoenix Mercury.
“She shoots the three, handles it like a guard and passes,” Rueck said.
Jones is more of a true post player with “an incredible jump hook and long wing span,” Rueck said. “I see her developing into more of a four that has the ability to play back to the basket.”
Both have the ability to be great defenders, he added.
Brown had 30 double-doubles the last two seasons, including two tripe-doubles.
“Oregon State has a family atmosphere unlike any other school I visited,” Brown said in a statement released by the university. “I connected really well with the coaches from the beginning of my recruitment and I know they have a vision for me. I also feel like I really fit it with their style of play and the type of players they recruit.”
Jones, a 6-3 post/forward from Forney, Texas, who plays at Dallas Christian High, is rated No. 42 overall. She is the No. 15 prospect according to Prospects Nation’s. She has helped her team with two straight state titles.
“I chose Oregon State because it felt like home,” Jones said. “I love everything about OSU and I can’t wait to be in Corvallis.”
The excitement with this class isn’t limited to the coaches or the incoming players.
“I think there was a really good fit from the first time they stepped on campus so we’re excited to have them here and I’m excited to be their teammate next year,” said junior Mikayla Pivec.
Added Destiny Slocum, a redshirt sophomore: “I think the best thing about them is they fit our culture, and to bring people in who fits our culture is awesome because that means we’re just going to keep growing. That’s what I love about them.”
Rueck said the signing of Brown and Kennedy is another step in the growth of the program.
“One of the really neat things for us is we’ve reached out a little bit,” he said. “I mean this — from the Midwest and the South — is as far as we’ve really gone. So it just shows the growth of our program and the perception nationally that lets people listen. … We could not have recruited these individuals probably four years ago. So times are changing and it’s awesome.”