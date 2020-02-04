OSU women's basketball: Beavers in good position for NCAA tourney heading into final month of regular season

Rueck said he was not surprised the Ducks won and it shows teams in the Pac-12 can not only compete with but beat teams from around the country.

“I would like everybody to come out and play our teams,” he said. “Everybody come on out. Please come on out and spend some time in the West and just see how fun that is. And so if that wasn't a statement I don't know what it is.”

All that aside, there is a lot of work to do over the last eight games of the regular season and into the Pac-12 tournament. Rueck couldn’t have been happier, though, with the way his team bounced back last weekend after a difficult stretch not seen in these parts for several years.

“I like what I saw from our team last week,” he said. “I mean it's not fun losing three straight games I don't care who you play, it's not fun. We can play the Blazers, you know, and lose three straight games and it's not fun. I don't care, losing is not fun.

“And so I thought they handled it as well as can be expected, came back and were ready to focus on the things that we can improve upon, and they did, they responded very well last week and clearly followed it up with 80 good minutes.”

Keep doing that and the Beavers will be in position to make another deep run in the NCAA tournament.

