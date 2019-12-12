OSU women's basketball: Beavers embrace extended break after fast start to the season

After playing seven games in a three-week span to open the season, the No. 4-ranked Oregon State women’s basketball team has had a nice little break.
The Beavers won all seven of those games, including three by double figures over teams ranked in the top-25 of this week’s Associated Press poll.
After the hectic start, Oregon State had a few days off from competition to prepare for finals. The Beavers played last Friday, a 64-32 blowout of Hawaii, and will take to the court again at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday against Utah State, just their second game in two weeks.
You might think the break would slow down the Beavers' momentum. They are, after all, ranked the highest in program history in the AP poll and entered the week with the top RPI in the nation.
But they don't see it that way.
“I love the timing, especially during dead week and finals and we have a lot of other things that may be on our minds,” said senior guard Mikayla Pivec, who leads four players in double figures at 15.9 per game. “So it kind of gives us more time to take care of business in the classroom and then kind of reset and focus for the next stretch of games.”
Coach Scott Rueck described the break as a bit of a bye week.
In addition to having finals, it has been a nice breather for a team that played three exhibition games, including all the hoopla surrounding taking on Team USA at home, before winning four games to capture the Preseason WNIT.
There was also a trip to Miami along the way for two games.
“The intensity at the start is unlike anything we've had,” Rueck said. “To have three exhibition games instead of one to be in the front of people, you know, that soon and that early, especially with the USA game and all that was around that.
“Then to play in the WNIT and have those games be what they were, so competitive and an environment that you're playing basically loser-out games to start your year with new players. Then adding Kat (Tudor), adding Taya (Corosdale) and then losing Taya, a juggling act, I mean we needed this break.”
The break has also allowed the team to assess where it's at as a whole and for the players to look at themselves individually so they can recognize what is needed to get to where they ultimately want to be come March — making a deep run in the NCAA tournament.
“It's been fun to kind of just look at ourselves now that we know ourselves a little bit and kind of recalculate and see, OK, where do we need to go next,” Rueck said “And that's given us an opportunity to do that so I think it's been perfect.”
One of the players who has taken advantage is freshman Kennedy Brown, who was 4 for 6 from beyond the 3-point line in the win over Hawaii. She was just 4 for 25 entering the game.
“Definitely just gaining confidence over that time period," said Brown, who is chipping in 9.3 points per game. "You know, beating the teams with have beat, good opponents, and kind of just realizing I can do this. Just have to relax and hit shots for my teammates and just shoot with confidence I think was a big thing for me. My coaches and teammates have been telling me it’s going to fall and so finally to just have that game that I did was really nice.”
Utah State is just 3-6 and only 1-4 in its last five. It will be the Aggies’ second trip to Oregon this season – they dropped a 109-52 decision to the Ducks on Nov. 13.
The Aggies are shooting just 35.5 percent from the field and averaging 60 points per game.
The Beavers, meanwhile, allow teams to shoot just 26.1 percent from the floor and score 55.5.
Following Saturday's game, the Beavers head to Hawaii for games against Northern Arizona and BYU before returning home to wrap up the nonconference season at home against Cal State Bakersfield on Dec. 29.