OSU women's basketball: Beavers drop tough game to Stanford

Slocum said she didn’t notice that much of a difference.

“I don't think they did much, I just think seeing the floor faster and finding the open person more,” she said. “There could have been an opportunity for me to find some open teammates. So just take better shots.”

It was a difficult loss for the Beavers, who stormed out to a 13-2 lead and had the Cardinal on their heels. Stanford battled back to get within 21-16 at the quarter break.

The Beavers were 9 for 18 from the field and made 3 of 7 3s in the opening quarter.

Taylor Jones’ hoop with 6:24 left in the half put OSU back up 10 but the Beavers went scoreless over the next 4:38 and the Cardinal used an 11-0 run to take their first lead at 32-31 on Hull’s basket with 2:12 left in the half.

The Beavers took a 36-34 lead into the half after Slocum’s 3 rimmed around and went in with 37 seconds left in the half.

The Beavers started 9 for 15 from the field but dipped to 15 for 34 at the half. Slocum was 9 for 13 while the rest of the team was 6 for 21.

Stanford finished the first half 13 for 33 and 6 for 14 from 3. Hull had 10 and Prechtel eight off the bench for the Cardinal.