OSU women's basketball: Beavers' comeback attempt falls short in Civil War loss

But Sabally hit a killer 3 as the shot clock was about to expire to push it back to a 10-point lead. The Beavers got no closer than eight the rest of the way.

“We put a little bit of score pressure coming back and I think they had to amp up their pressure a little bit and it gave us some opportunity to maybe get them off balance and get them where we wanted so we could get to the rack,” Slocum said of the Beavers’ ability to battle back in the fourth.

The comeback helps give the Beavers a little momentum and confidence going into Sunday’s game.

“I think it just showed our heart and like how aggressive we can be and definitely our potential,” Jones said. “Scott (Rueck) always says that there's not a roof for us. We can be however good we want to be. And I think that showed how scrappy we are, how tough we can be and I'm excited to see what this next game is.”

For a while it looked like it would be a runaway for the Ducks, who waxed then-No. 2 Stanford on the same court last Thursday, 87-55.

Up 16 at the break, the Ducks pushed the lead to 20 at 51-31 on a Hebard bucket, but the Beavers scored 12 of the next 14 points to get within 53-43 with 2:10 left in the third.