OSU women's basketball: Beavers' comeback attempt falls short in Civil War loss

EUGENE — Friday night’s much anticipated women’s basketball Civil War at Matthew Knight Arena appeared to be a headed for an Oregon rout, especially when The No. 4 Ducks scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to go up by 21.
But No. 7 Oregon State never stopped battling until the final whistle.
In the end, however, the Ducks had just enough to hold off the Beavers and left with a 76-64 Pac-12 win before a sellout crowd of 12,364.
Oregon (16-2, 6-1) will look to complete the series sweep when it travels to Oregon State (16-3, 4-3) on Sunday for a 1 p.m. tip in a game to be televised on ESPN2.
Sabrina Ionescu had a game-high 23 points while Satou Sabally and Ruthie Hebard both added 17 for the Ducks, who also got nine points from Taylor Chavez off the bench.
Freshman center Taylor Jones was 10 for 12 from the field and led the Beavers with 21 points in her first Civil War game. Destiny Slocum added 18 points and Aleah Goodman finished with 11 points coming off the bench for the first time this season.
Down 67-46 with 7:50 left, the Beavers went on an 11-0 run to get within 67-57 on Mikayla Pivec’s bucket off the glass.
Ionescu ended the run with a jumper before Slocum hit her fourth 3-pointer and Goodman finished a fastbreak with a layup. Just like that it was a 69-62 Oregon lead with 3:37 left.
But Sabally hit a killer 3 as the shot clock was about to expire to push it back to a 10-point lead. The Beavers got no closer than eight the rest of the way.
“We put a little bit of score pressure coming back and I think they had to amp up their pressure a little bit and it gave us some opportunity to maybe get them off balance and get them where we wanted so we could get to the rack,” Slocum said of the Beavers’ ability to battle back in the fourth.
The comeback helps give the Beavers a little momentum and confidence going into Sunday’s game.
“I think it just showed our heart and like how aggressive we can be and definitely our potential,” Jones said. “Scott (Rueck) always says that there's not a roof for us. We can be however good we want to be. And I think that showed how scrappy we are, how tough we can be and I'm excited to see what this next game is.”
For a while it looked like it would be a runaway for the Ducks, who waxed then-No. 2 Stanford on the same court last Thursday, 87-55.
Up 16 at the break, the Ducks pushed the lead to 20 at 51-31 on a Hebard bucket, but the Beavers scored 12 of the next 14 points to get within 53-43 with 2:10 left in the third.
However, the Ducks countered with six straight to regain control, and Ionescu’s second buzzer-beater at the end of a quarter put the Ducks up 62-46 heading to the fourth.
Oregon then scored the first five points of the fourth to cap a 14-3 run and the lead was 21.
Oregon State jumped out to a 10-2 lead and Jones went 6 for 6 from the field, but Ionescu’s 3 at the buzzer gave the Ducks a 25-18 lead after the first 10 minutes.
OSU was 8 for 16 from the field but the Ducks were one better at 9 for 16. Oregon was also 5 for 6 from the foul line. Ionescu had nine and Sabally seven for Oregon. Jones and Slocum scored all 18 of the Beavers’ points.
Chavez’s 3 gave Oregon a 32-22 lead with 6:50 left in the half. Back-to-back 3s by Chavez and Erin Boley capped a 10-0 run that put the Ducks up 19, 42-23.
Jones countered with four straight and Pivec finally found a bucket inside to get the deficit to 13. But a three-point play by Sabally put the Ducks up 45-29 at the half.
“The second quarter probably wasn't the best for us,” Slocum said. “I think we gave ourselves a fighting chance, didn't give up in the third and fourth quarter, got to where we needed and just have to maintain that the entire game. That one quarter, just kind of got us.”
What was the difference in the second?
“I think just lack execution,” Slocum said. “We didn't really go for to the shots we needed. They were disrupting us getting into our offense but I think we just have to be a little bit more composed and just stick to what we know.”
The Beavers shot well at 13 for 28 (46.4 percent) but the Ducks were better at 17 for 31 (54.8 percent) and hit 5 of 8 form deep. OSU was 2 for 11.
Ionescu had 15 points in the first half to lead the Ducks while Sabally had 10 and Chavez nine on three 3-pointers.
Jones had 17 points and was 8 for 9 from the field but the rest of the team was just 5 for 19 with Slocum scoring six.