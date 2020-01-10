OSU women's basketball: Beavers come away with big win late at Arizona

While Oregon State had not been a close game this season — the Beavers had won the first 14 by double figures — Slocum said the team was ready for what transpired Friday night.

“I think it comes down to execution and just doing what we practice all week,” she said. “We prepared all week that if it was a close game we have plays, we have defenses, that we need to be able to run and execute. Our coaches did a great job of putting us in the right defense on that last play, giving us an opportunity.”

The Beavers got off to the perfect start to try to quiet a hostile crowd with a 7-0 lead to open the game before Arizona cut it to 10-9. OSU was able to once again push the lead, this time to 16-11 on an Aleah Goodman 3 with 2:22 left in the period.

The lead was 19-11 before Carter hit a deep two to close the period. It was first ruled a 3-pointer but changed to a two and the Beavers led 19-15 after the first quarter.

The Wildcats clamped down defensively and scored the first eight points of the second quarter to build a 23-19 lead.

Goodman finally broke the drought with a 3-pointer that ignited a 14-3 run that was highlighted by 3s from Slocum, Pivec and Tudor to give the Beavers their largest lead of the first half at 33-25.