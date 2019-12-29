OSU women's basketball: Beavers close out nonconference season 12-0

Oregon State’s offense was showing some of the rust that could be expected after having not played in 10 days with a break for Christmas in the middle of that span.
The Beavers opened Sunday’s game against Cal State Bakersfield by hitting just two of their first 10 shots from the field and No. 3 Oregon State led 11-10 until Kat Tudor rattled home a 3-pointer late in the first quarter that seemed to break the ice.
It was the start of what would be a 23-4 run that helped the Beavers close out the nonconference season with a 69-50 women's basketball victory over a Roadrunners team that entered 8-3.
“We had a little bit of rust out there no question,” coach Scott Rueck said.
Taylor Jones led the Beavers with 16 points to go with 13 rebounds and six blocked shots, while Mikayla Pivec added 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for her fifth double-double of the season. She has scored in double figures in all 12 games this season.
Tudor hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 while Destiny Slocum chipped in nine points for the Beavers.
Jayden Eggleston led the Roadrunners (8-4) with 15 points on 18 shots while Ashley Austin chipped in 10.
The start Sunday was eerily similar to the one the Beavers had the last time out, against BTU on Dec. 19 in the final game of the Maui Jim Maui Classic in Hawaii.
In that game, the Beavers trailed 11-4 after the first quarter before exploding for a 65-34 victory.
After a Bakersfield bucket following Tudor’s 3, Maddie Washington canned a deep two-pointer as the first-quarter horn sounded and the Beavers, despite shooting just 5 for 13 and missing their first five 3s, led 16-12.
The Beavers then clamped down defensively and held the Roadrunners to one field goal (1 for 16) in the second quarter to go up 34-14 at the break.
“We played really good defense in that second quarter and that got us going offensively,” Pivec said.
Jones had 10 points and Tudor six in the first half to lead the Beavers, but Slocum, while only scoring three points, was also key to the Beavers finding their offense.
“I thought Destiny was a difference maker for us in the first half,” Rueck said. “She really made a lot of plays for us. Her seven assists and no turnovers in the first half I think was maybe that one stat that really stood out to me.”
The Beavers were never threatened in the second half but were outscored 36-35 in the final 20 minutes.
“Bakersfield I thought was really scrappy, played a good game and they have a lot of fun ahead of them,” Rueck said. “I like their team a lot. Just kept coming, played well through the fourth quarter.”
The Beavers closed out the calendar year 18-1 at home with the lone setback a 79-76 double-overtime battle with Arizona State on Jan. 20. Eight of those have come to start this season.
“We’ve put ourselves in a great position for NCAA tournament and seeding down the road,” Pivec said. “Just trying to take it one game at a time and keep setting (ourselves) up for good things ahead.”
Next up is a 7 p.m. tip with Utah in the Pac-12 opener for the Beavers. Utah (7-5, 0-1) is coming off an 80-70 loss at home to Colorado on Sunday.
“I’m happy with how we did and I’m also really excited for how we’re going to do in Pac-12," Jones said of the Beavers' 12-0 start. "I’ve heard it’s an amazing ride and a roller coaster and I’m just ready to start (that season).”