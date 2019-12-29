OSU women's basketball: Beavers close out nonconference season 12-0

In that game, the Beavers trailed 11-4 after the first quarter before exploding for a 65-34 victory.

After a Bakersfield bucket following Tudor’s 3, Maddie Washington canned a deep two-pointer as the first-quarter horn sounded and the Beavers, despite shooting just 5 for 13 and missing their first five 3s, led 16-12.

The Beavers then clamped down defensively and held the Roadrunners to one field goal (1 for 16) in the second quarter to go up 34-14 at the break.

“We played really good defense in that second quarter and that got us going offensively,” Pivec said.

Jones had 10 points and Tudor six in the first half to lead the Beavers, but Slocum, while only scoring three points, was also key to the Beavers finding their offense.

“I thought Destiny was a difference maker for us in the first half,” Rueck said. “She really made a lot of plays for us. Her seven assists and no turnovers in the first half I think was maybe that one stat that really stood out to me.”

The Beavers were never threatened in the second half but were outscored 36-35 in the final 20 minutes.