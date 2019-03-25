It’s the way every coach wants to see his or her seniors finish off a career at home. Nothing brings them more joy than to see players who have worked so hard be rewarded in that final appearance.
For Scott Rueck, most of those final games have ended in a joyous celebration.
That was the case again on Monday.
Katie McWilliams kissed the Gill Coliseum floor, then a minute or so later embraced fellow senior Joanna Grymek while the Oregon State women’s basketball team celebrated at center court.
How sweet it was.
For the fourth straight time.
In the truest sense of a team win, the No. 4-seeded Beavers had five players score in double figures and made just about every play on both ends of the floor down the stretch to pull up a thrilling 76-70 victory over No. 5 Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
“It feels so good,” McWilliams said. “I mean, I’m going to miss playing in Gill, I’m going to miss Beaver Nation. But to go off with a win and be able to advance to the Sweet 16, I mean you can’t ask for anything better.”
The Beavers (26-7) will get a rematch with No. 1 seed Louisville in Albany, New York, at 6:30 p.m. (Pacific) on Friday. The Cardinals ended OSU's season last year with a 76-43 setback in the Elite Eight.
Mikayla Pivec had 19 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and drew nine fouls on Gonzaga and once again was on the floor for what seemed like every loose ball on Monday.
Taya Corosdale, Maddie Washington, Destiny Slocum and Aleah Goodman all added 12 points and each made crucial plays.
Zykera Rice led Gonzaga with 20 points, 18 in the second half, while Chandler Smith added 13 points. Jessie Loera chipped in 11 and LeeAnne Wirth 10.
“Against teams like Oregon State, the really good teams, you just have a limited number of mistakes you can make and tonight we unfortunately made a few too many,” Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier said.
It was the second time in two games the Beavers have had to pull out a close game. OSU scored four points in the final 13 seconds on Saturday to force overtime in an 80-75 win over No. 13 seed Boise State.
Then on Monday, the Beavers used a 10-2 run to take a 69-61 lead with 40 seconds left. And while the Bulldogs (29-5) hit three 3-pointers in the closing 40 seconds, the Beavers made enough free throws to seal the deal.
“We have that experience and we’re all on the same page, we all have the same goals,” McWilliams said. “We want to keep playing. I know I want to keep playing just to keep my college career going and my teammates tell me they’re playing for me to keep going. I’m so proud of all the people who stepped up tonight. That’s what we need, more and more people to make an impact in any way they can.”
Added Washington: “It just goes to show how much this team is willing to fight. I’m so proud of this team. It just shows how much we’ve matured and how we’re ready to overcome any obstacle that is thrown at us.”
Rueck credited past experiences this season for allowing the Beavers to win both games.
“I have so much confidence in our team at the end of games because we have had so many opportunities to come through," he said. "So the Pac-12 got us ready for today and the team just did what it does, and that’s find ways to win.”
Pivec started the decisive run with a three-point play with 2:20 left. After a Smith bucket cut it to 62-61, Corosdale answered with a 3-pointer before Washington was able to score as the shot clock was winding down to give the Beavers a 67-61 lead with 49 seconds left.
“I think it just came down to execution and staying persistent,” Corosdale said. “Stop and score, stop and score.”
Goodman hit two free throws, and while the Bulldogs kept firing, the Beavers hit seven of eight at the line to seal it.
“I think it just shows how tough of a team we are and how gritty we are,” Corosdale said. “I mean those teams were two really good teams and it just shows that we can beat really good team.”
Rice scored the first four points of the third quarter and Gonzaga had its largest lead at 38-32 before Slocum scored nine straight for the Beavers to get them within 42-41.
Pivec hit a mid-range jumper and then found Grymek for the easy hoop to tie the game at 47-all with 1:32 left. Pivec followed with two free throws for a 49-47 lead, the Beavers’ first since going up 10-9 with 2:42 left in the first quarter.
A Slocum free throw helped the Beavers take a 50-49 lead into the fourth.
Gonzaga took a 15-14 lead after the first quarter and both teams struggled shooting, combining to go 10 for 33.
The Bulldogs were able to build a 32-27 lead with three minutes left in the first half but Corosdale hit two free throws and then buried a 3 to tie it at 32 before Gonzaga took a 34-32 lead into the intermission.
There isn’t a lot of time to celebrate as the Beavers will fly across the country on Wednesday to get ready to take on the top-seeded Cardinals.
“You celebrate tonight, proud of the accomplishments that the team has had, but when you wake up tomorrow it’s a new day and a new grind and we’re on to a new journey,” Washington said.