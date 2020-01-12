OSU women's basketball: Beavers can't complete the comeback in upset loss to Sun Devils

TEMPE, Ariz. — Oregon State knew nothing was going to be easy Sunday afternoon against an Arizona State women's basketball program that has had its number the past three outings.

The No. 3 Beavers also knew that a victory over the Sun Devils, who upset No. 2 Oregon on Friday night, would likely mean being voted No. 1 in The Associated Press poll come Monday morning.

But a slow start on the offensive end and an Arizona State team that seemed to have an answer for everything the Beavers threw at it was too much to overcome.

The Sun Devils made the plays down the stretch as they pulled off a remarkable weekend sweep of two top-3 teams with a 55-47 Pac-12 win over the Beavers.

“You’ve got to score more than 47, that’s the bottom line,” coach Scott Rueck said in his postgame radio interview. “You’re not going to win anywhere with 47 points. And so you’ve got to give them credit. It was one of those days.”

The Beavers’ (15-1, 3-1) undefeated season came to an end as did their bid, at least for now, to be the No. 1 team in the country as they were unable to execute down the stretch.