OSU women's basketball: Beavers bounce back in big way to end three-game losing streak

It was easy to say that Oregon State’s three-game losing streak entering Thursday’s game at Colorado was a byproduct of the schedule the Beavers had played.
The three losses came to teams — Stanford and Oregon (twice) — that were ranked inside the top six of the AP poll.
Even with that realization and understanding, losing is never fun and can take a toll.
Some doubt may have crept in, but that never translated on Thursday night as the No. 10 Beavers started fast and then broke open the game in the third quarter en route to a 79-52 Pac-12 women's basketball blowout win to get back in the win column.
“Losing like we have, no matter who you play, it hurts and it's not fun and certainly you start doubting yourself a little bit and wondering, are we what we think we are?” coach Scott Rueck said in his postgame radio interview Thursday night. “That's obviously not the correct thinking but you do have to work through it and I think this team did a nice job.”
Rueck credited the coaching staff for its attention to the details that were most important.
“I was really proud of them this week for focusing on the controllables,” he said. “And we did a lot of good things the last couple weeks through a win or loss, it doesn't matter, we've done good things and there are certainly things to improve upon.”
Aleah Goodman, who had been mired in a shooting slump, broke out in a major way with a career-high 26 points that included a 7-for-9 performance from beyond the 3-point line. She had been just 9 for 29 in Pac-12 play from that range through the first eight games.
Goodman said she wasn’t concerned about the past three losses being an issue heading into the weekend.
“With this team we didn't really have to even say much, everyone just felt it, everyone knew,” she said in a radio interview. “... It was just kind of a collective, a feeling, a kind of a hunger. Honestly after Sunday I wasn't even worried. I knew how we were going to bounce back. We had a great week of practice, really just kind of locked in. So I'm really proud of how the team responded and just how we came out (Friday).”
The Beavers (17-4, 5-4) had struggled in the rebounding category against Stanford and both games with Oregon.
Oregon State edged Stanford 41-39 but gave up numerous offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter in a 61-58 loss at home.
Against the Ducks, the rebounding battle was even (33-33) in the first game before Oregon had a 40-31 edge in the second game, the first time the Beavers had been outrebounded all season.
Colorado has been near the top of the conference in that category so it was going to be no easy task; OSU won the first meeting 51-44.
“We knew that tonight this would be an opportunity to be challenged on the boards and this team took it to heart,” Rueck said. “And we've worked really hard this week just boxing out, understanding how we can be a little bit better, a little more physical.”
It worked as the Beavers dominated on the glass, winning 50-27 with Kennedy Brown pulling in a game-high 13.
Oregon State also got a lift from the bench and had 10 of the 11 players who took the court score. With the aid of Goodman’s 26 — she started the first 18 games of the season — the bench scored 44 of the 79 points.
Jasmine Simmons had a nice run, scoring eight points, grabbing three rebounds and dishing out two assists in 18 minutes.
“We need to and we could and we did and they responded,” Rueck said of playing a deeper rotation. “Jas was phenomenal tonight in the contribution she gave us, she was plus nine at halftime. And so we rolled with it. I started her in the second half and she was just making good things happen, and then drives in and gets a bucket to start the half. (She) just got a lot of loose balls, got extra possessions for us. … Everybody contributed in a big way tonight.”
Now comes a trip to Salt Lake City on Saturday to take on a Utah team that the Beavers easily handled, 77-48, to open conference play at home on Jan. 3. The Utes are 10-10 overall and 3-6 in Pac-12 play but did win three straight over USC, Colorado and California before losing the last two to Stanford and Oregon.