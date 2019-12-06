OSU women's basketball: Beavers blow past Hawaii

Freshman Kennedy Brown tied her career-high with 16 points and added six rebounds. Brown, a 2019 McDonald’s all-American, entered the evening just 4-of-25 from 3-point range. On Friday, she shot 4-of-6 from beyond the arc and provided a scoring spark early for the Beavers.

“It felt good,” Brown said. “I mean, I’ve struggled the last couple of games shooting from three. So just being able to hit a couple at the beginning and kind of get started. It was good and hopefully I can continue that.”

Earlier this week, Oregon State came in at No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll — its best AP ranking in school history. Chatteron said that remaining undefeated is crucial if the Beavers are to reach their long-term goals.

“You’ve got to be ready to come out here every night and play — and play with style, a little bit,” Chatteron said. “I thought tonight was a good step forward that way for us again. But it’s vital that every night we show up and play; not only for us to get better, but for our long term goals and where we want to go in the NCAA Tournament.”