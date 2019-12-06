OSU women's basketball: Beavers blow past Hawaii

Last week was a chaotic one throughout the women’s college basketball landscape. Oregon, Baylor and a handful of other top teams suffered defeats, causing a shakeup at the top of the polls.
Oregon State’s players were paying attention, and made sure they didn’t suffer a similar fate Friday as they capped off a historic week with a blowout win. The No. 5 Beavers topped Hawaii 64-32 at Gill Coliseum to improve to 8-0 on the season.
Fresh off a successful road trip that included a win over then-No. 19 Miami, the Beavers returned home and stopped a solid Hawaii team from ever getting comfortable on the offensive end.
“Overall, I thought we took big strides forward tonight in our defense,” OSU associate head coach Jonas Chatteron said. “Defensively, I thought it was maybe one of the best games we’ve played so far this year.”
The Beavers held the Rainbow Wahine to 23 percent shooting on 56 field goal attempts and forced 15 turnovers. Oregon State racked up six blocks and six steals and turned those big defensive plays into scoring chances through the second and third quarters.
“Going back to my freshman year, we couldn’t score as much so we had to rely on our defense,” Mikayla Pivec said. “The defense gets your offense going. Knowing that we can stop defensively will give us more confidence on the offensive end. … We’re trying to to get as good as we can now and take a step forward in that department every day.”
Freshman Kennedy Brown tied her career-high with 16 points and added six rebounds. Brown, a 2019 McDonald’s all-American, entered the evening just 4-of-25 from 3-point range. On Friday, she shot 4-of-6 from beyond the arc and provided a scoring spark early for the Beavers.
“It felt good,” Brown said. “I mean, I’ve struggled the last couple of games shooting from three. So just being able to hit a couple at the beginning and kind of get started. It was good and hopefully I can continue that.”
Earlier this week, Oregon State came in at No. 5 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll — its best AP ranking in school history. Chatteron said that remaining undefeated is crucial if the Beavers are to reach their long-term goals.
You have free articles remaining.
“You’ve got to be ready to come out here every night and play — and play with style, a little bit,” Chatteron said. “I thought tonight was a good step forward that way for us again. But it’s vital that every night we show up and play; not only for us to get better, but for our long term goals and where we want to go in the NCAA Tournament.”
The Beavers jumped out to a 15-9 lead after the first quarter, thanks in large part to a pair of 3-pointers from Brown that softened the impact of some sloppy turnovers. They quickly took full control of things in the second quarter after a 10-2 scoring run that began on a tough layup by Pivec with 8:04 to go in the half.
Oregon State put an exclamation point on the half when Kat Tudor buried a buzzer-beating layup on an assist from Brown, and from that point, the Beavers never slowed down.
Destiny Slocum found plenty of success working with the Oregon State bigs in the pick and roll at the start of the second half, and Oregon State continued to extend its lead before closing out the third quarter on an 11-0 run.
“Offensively, I thought (Hawaii) had a good plan for us tonight,” Chatteron said. “It took us a minute to adapt to it. They didn’t allow us to shoot threes, which is obviously a big part of our game. So they allowed us to attack the rim, and I thought as the game went on we got better and better at that.”
Brown said that just seeing a few 3-pointers go in early was crucial for her confidence and could pay dividends later in the season.
“I get those looks a lot,” Brown said. “That’s our offense — we get a lot of open looks. Knocking those down will be important once conference play comes.”
Pivec finished with 11 points on 5-of-11 shooting for the Beavers and pulled down seven rebounds. Taylor Jones had 12 points, seven boards and two blocks, and Slocum had 10 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
Coming into Friday, Hawaii’s leading scorer was senior guard Julissa Tago, who spent her prep career at South Medford High School and twice earned all-state honors in Oregon. She scored 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting for the Rainbow Wahine, but the Beavers limited her to one assist.
The Beavers will be in action again when they host Utah State at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 20. After that, they will hit the road again and won’t return to Gill Coliseum until Dec. 29.