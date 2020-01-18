OSU women's basketball: Beavers begin possibly the most difficult three-game stretch of the season

Oregon State's No. 8 women’s basketball team is about to embark on what is more than likely the most difficult three-game stretch that any team in Division I will play in the regular season.
And it begins Sunday when No. 3 Stanford comes to Gill Coliseum for a noon Pac-12 showdown.
That’s just the start for the Beavers (16-1, 4-1), who bounced back from a loss at Arizona State nicely with an 81-44 blowout of California on Friday night.
Following Stanford will be back-to-back battles with No. 6 Oregon, which dominated the final 16 minutes of Thursday’s showdown with the Cardinal for an 87-55 victory. The Beavers are in Eugene on Friday and play host to the Ducks on Jan. 26.
That’s three games in eight days against the No. 3 and No. 6 teams this week. The Ducks will likely be in the top five come Monday unless they stumble against Cal on Sunday.
“Nobody else is doing that anywhere, I don't think,” Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said of playing three straight games against top-6 teams. “And so that's clearly as tough as it gets, I think.”
If that’s not enough, the Cardinal (15-2, 4-1) will have had an extra day to prepare having played on Thursday night on a nationally televised game on ESPN.
“Which is a little bonus, thank you,” Rueck said with a smile.
Rueck went so far as to describe this year’s Pac-12 schedule the most difficult in his 10 seasons guiding the Beavers. Following the three-game stretch, the Beavers head to Colorado and Utah for a rare Thursday-Saturday trip instead of the typical Friday-Sunday matchups.
The Beavers also have a four-game road stretch that begins at USC — which shocked previously undefeated UCLA in double overtime on Friday. Then they head to UCLA for a Monday game that will air on ESPN2 before going to the Bay Area to take on Stanford, which will once again have an extra day of prep for the Beavers.
“They have another extra day, which is awesome as well,” Rueck said. “We don't mind ESPN but it's just a fascinating thing. And so that's another really tough stretch.”
But first up is Stanford and legendary coach Tara VanDerveer, who won her 500th career conference game last week against Cal.
The Cardinal are sure to be anxious to get back on the court after the 32-point loss on Thursday.
“Tara’s Tara and her system’s her system and it's very good. It's always very good,” Rueck said. “They're coming off a tough loss the other night to another great team on their home floor and so they will have had two days, twice the amount of time we have, and I'm sure she'll use that time to get them really mentally ready.
“And so we'll see a team that's ready to go, wanting to get back in their winning ways. That just means we're going to have a tough test against a very good team."
The Cardinal are scoring 77.1 points per game and allowing 59.1. Eight players score at least 6.0 points per game, led by junior guard Kiana Williams’ 12.8. Sophomore Lexie Hull adds 12.5 and Haley Jones, the nation’s No. 1 recruit, chips in 11.6.
“They've got dynamic scoring ability, they play very fast, and defensively they're as stingy as they always are,” Rueck said. “It will be a real challenge and a fun one at that. And so we it's always fun to compete against Stanford and so we're looking forward to that challenge on Sunday.”
Pivec gets honor
On Saturday, senior Mikayla Pivec was named as one of 30 candidates for the Senior CLASS Award. CLASS is an acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School and the award focuses on how players use their platform as an athlete to make an impact in the community.
Ten finalists will be announced in February, and those names will be placed on the official ballot.
Pivec joins Sydney Wiese (the 2017 winner) and Ruth Hamblin (a finalist in 2016) as Beavers to be so honored.