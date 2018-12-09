Oregon State had a pretty good idea that Santa Clara would try to slow down its potent offensive attack by using the zone defense it has typically played the majority of the time this season.
So the Beavers spent this past week making sure they were ready for it and to be able to adjust if the Broncos switched things up.
That work paid off as the No. 8 Beavers were able to break the Broncos zone almost at will in building a 48-17 lead in the first 15 minutes.
While Oregon State’s shooting wasn’t nearly as prolific after that, the damage had been done as the Beavers cruised to an 82-31 nonconference women's basketball win before a Gill Coliseum crowd of 4,015 on Sunday afternoon.
“We worked all week at kind of seeing what was going to be open,” said point guard Destiny Slocum, who had 12 points and 10 assists as the Beavers improved to 7-1.
“Being able to not only pass around the zone but be able to penetrate it and kind of get into our post and play off our 5. So that was one thing we really talked about.”
The first 15 minutes were a clinic in spacing, making quick and precise passes and hitting shots as Oregon State found each and every hole in the zone and made the Broncos pay.
The Beavers blistered the nets, hitting 12 of 16 shots from the field in the first quarter, including going 4 for 6 from 3, to build a 29-15 edge.
Slocum’s second 3 of the second quarter capped a 19-2 run for the 48-17 edge. At that point, the Beavers were an incredible 19 for 23 from the floor.
OSU finished the game 33 for 61 from the field and 12 for 27 from beyond the 3-point line.
“When the 3 goes down like it did today, especially early, this team’s going to be really hard to beat,” coach Scott Rueck said. “We had inside going, we had outside going and we played with great intensity.”
Kat Tudor led a balanced offensive attack with 14 points while Maddie Washington and Slocum each added 12. Aleah Goodman had nine points as all 11 players scored at least three points.
“They’re a really good team,” Santa Clara coach Bill Carr said. “They share the ball well. They shoot it great. They got into some pretty good rhythm there by the end of the first quarter, going into the second quarter. And then they dare you to shoot, which, today, we didn’t do.”
With the offense piling up the points, the defense was limiting Santa Clara to one shot, usually a contested one at that.
The Broncos were a dismal 11 for 60 from the field and 4 for 22 from beyond the arc. Ashlyn Herlihy led Santa Clara with 10 points.
Santa Clara was coming off its lowest scoring game of the season in a 53-38 loss to Cal State Northridge on Nov. 30. The Broncos scored just 16 points combined the last three quarters on Sunday.
Oregon State held the Broncos without a point for nearly 15 minutes of game action between the third and fourth quarters while the Beavers scored 24 straight.
“This game is a learning experience,” Carr said. “… You come in and you play a top-10 team and you see where you are. Now we have to go back and use this game as a positive to get better, an incentive to get better.”
The Beavers, who set a school record by outrebounding La Salle by 46 the last time out, broke that mark by one on Sunday (63-16). At one point in the fourth quarter Pivec had more rebounds individually (13) than the Broncos (12) as a team.
“I thought the team played with a great level of intensity and focus from the beginning,” Rueck said. “Everybody was aggressive, our defense was on point.”
The Beavers head out to Hawaii on Monday morning for the two-day Maui Jim Maui Classic. Oregon State will take on Eastern Washington at 9:30 p.m. Friday and Texas A&M at the same time on Saturday.