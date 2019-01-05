Kat Tudor had just hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 15-4 Oregon State run that turned a two-point deficit into a 28-18 lead in the second quarter on Friday night.
Tudor then corralled a rebound, but appeared to come down awkwardly on her left knee. She fell to the court, clutching the knee for a moment after she lost the ball out of bounds.
A stunned silence followed as the Gill Coliseum crowd watched associate athletic trainer Jason Lieuw and head coach Scott Rueck attended to Tudor.
After about a minute, Tudor stood up and was helped off the court to receive some treatment.
Tudor eventually returned to the Beavers’ bench in the third quarter on crutches and with a sleeve on her left leg.
A university spokesperson said around 2 p.m. Saturday there would be no update on Tudor's condition on Saturday. The Beavers host Washington at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The loss of Tudor was a tough one for the Beavers, who initially battled through it and took a 44-31 lead into the half.
But Washington State came out in the third quarter and was able to eliminate that deficit, and had a four-point lead in the final three minutes before the No. 11 Beavers made the plays down the stretch to pull out a 76-69 Pac-12 women's basketball win on Friday.
“Kat left the game in the first half, that was obviously something that probably didn’t positively impact us,” Rueck said following the game. “Shook our confidence probably a little bit and we were carrying that in the second half.”
Both Maddie Washington and Taya Corosdale said not having Tudor on the floor was a little difficult to deal with at first.
“Of course when you see a teammate go down you care but at the same time you have to focus back on the game,” Washington said. “You still have a mission that you have to accomplish so of course, yes, we had Kat in the back of our mind but you have to play through it, you have to overcome the adversity.”
Tudor is the Beavers’ third-leading scorer at 12.3 points per game and is playing 22.4 minutes a game this season. She is also their most prolific 3-point shooter, hitting 40 of 86 for an impressive 46.5 percent.
For as long as Tudor is unable to play, the Beavers can call on both sophomore Aleah Goodman and freshman Jasmine Simmons to play a few more minutes.
Goodman is averaging 20 a game and is scoring 9.1 per game.
Simmons only played three minutes on Friday but was coming off a 15-minute performance against Cal State Bakersfield.
Rueck said Simmons has “demanded” more minutes and has played “great.”
“She is a quick study, she’s extremely heady and has picked up our system so I’m confident with Jaz in any situation," he said. "We will look to lean on her more than we have been and I think she’s ready for it.”
The Beavers will also be without junior Janessa Thropay, who had surgery on Friday morning on a broken finger.
Her loss means the rotation in the front court will be altered as Thropay, who has made four starts, had been playing 11.4 minutes a game.
That meant more work for Washington, the starter at the five the last seven games, on Friday night as she had a career-high 28-plus minutes and pulled down a career-best 10 rebounds.
The court time on Friday was double her season average.
“She proved tonight she could be at her best at the end of a game playing 30 minutes basically,” Rueck said. “That’s a great sign.”
Joanna Grymek had eight points, five rebounds and one block in just under 12 minutes against the Cougars.
Together, Washington and Grymek combined for 15 points and 15 rebounds as the Beavers held a 49-35 edge on the glass. They also had just one turnover.
“Inside I felt like Jo really did a nice job defensively, I felt like Maddie did, too,” Rueck said. “Made them miss a lot of shots and then we dominated the boards which was a big part of this game.”
A look at UW
The Beavers (11-2, 1-0) look to wrap up the first weekend of conference play with a home sweep when Washington comes to town for Sunday’s 2 p.m. tipoff.
The Huskies (7-7) are 0-2 in conference play after falling at home to Washington State last Sunday (79-76) and then playing No. 5 Oregon tough in Eugene on Friday in an 84-71 loss.
Washington had an 18-0 run against the Ducks but also gave up 17 straight at one point.
The game was tied at 66-all before the Ducks used an 18-5 run to pull away.
Alexis Griggsby led the Huskies with 23 points, hitting six 3-pointers, while fellow guard Amber Melgoza chipped in 23.
The Huskies allowed Oregon to hit 14 3s; Oregon State made a school-record 18 at UW last season.