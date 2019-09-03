The Oregon State women’s basketball team will open the season at home against UC Irvine as part of the Preseason WNIT tournament on Nov. 9, the first of what could be four games — the first three are guaranteed. The other two dates are Nov. 11 and Nov. 14 and would be played at home. The championship game is set for Nov. 17.
The Beavers will host Southern Utah on Nov. 21 for the annual Beavers Beyond the Classroom game. Oregon State drew over 8,800 fans for last season’s field trip game.
Oregon State will follow that up by hitting the road for a Thanksgiving tournament in Miami, Florida, which will pit the Beavers against Miami and Liberty. OSU has never played the Hurricanes or the Flames. The Beavers then return home for back-to-back home games against Hawaii and Utah State on Dec. 6 and 14, respectively.
The Beavers will host the fourth-annual Maui Jim Maui Classic Dec. 18 and 19 at the Lahaina Civic Center. San Jose State, Northern Arizona and BYU will round out the four-team field with the Beavers taking on Northern Arizona on the 18th and BYU the following day.
Oregon State will wrap up nonconferencce play by hosting Cal State Bakersfield on Dec. 29.
As previously released, Oregon State will open the Pac-12 season by hosting Utah and Colorado Jan. 3 and Jan. 5. Exact matchups and dates will be released later.
The Beavers then head to the desert to take on Arizona and Arizona State on Jan. 10 and Jan. 12. California and Stanford then come to Corvallis in Week 3 (Jan. 17 and Jan. 19).
Next up is what is sure to be a competitive and thrilling Civil War series with Oregon. The first game is tentatively set for Jan. 24 in Corvallis with a trip to Eugene on Jan. 26.
The Beavers follow that by hitting the road to take on Colorado and Utah on Jan. 30 and Feb. 1 before hosting Arizona and Arizona State from Feb. 7 and Feb. 9.
Oregon State hits the road in back-to-back weekends, traveling to USC and UCLA on Feb. 14 and Feb. 16, and Stanford and Cal on Feb. 21 and Feb. 23.
The regular season wraps up with Washington and Washington State at home Feb. 28 and March 1.
The Beavers face UCLA, USC, Washington and Washington State just once this season.
The Pac-12 tournament, held for the second straight year in Las Vegas, is slated for March 5-8.