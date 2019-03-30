ALBANY, N.Y. — There was a sense of sadness as well as frustration inside the Oregon State women’s basketball team’s locker room late Friday night at Times Union Center.
The sadness came with the realization that the Beavers’ season had come to an end with a 61-44 loss to No. 1 seed Louisville in the Albany Regional semifinals.
It was the second straight season Oregon State (26-8) bowed out of the NCAA tournament with a loss to the Cardinals. Last season it was in the Elite Eight and denied the Beavers a second Final Four berth in three years.
It also meant the end of the career of seniors Joanna Grymek and Katie McWilliams, the lone holdover from the Beavers’ Final Four trip in 2016.
“This isn’t the way we wanted to end our season with Jo and Katie,” sophomore Taya Corosdale said.
The frustration, however, came from knowing the Beavers weren’t able to take advantage of the opportunity at hand. A dismal 2-for-22 performance from behind the 3-point line was not indicative of the success they had behind the line most of the season.
It was the main reason the Beavers fell short on Friday night.
That was a hard pill to swallow.
The Beavers finished with 26 wins and reached the Sweet 16 for a fourth consecutive season — one of just eight programs that can make that statement.
There was still, however, a bit of an empty feeling inside the locker room.
“I think there’s a lot of growth that needs to happen,” said redshirt sophomore Destiny Slocum, who was in her first season after transferring from Maryland and sitting out last season. “I think a lot of people are going to need to rise. … Just work on our overall fight. There has to kind of be a chip on our shoulder.
“… Just finding ourselves and really emerging as alpha players, elite players. Realizing that we’re an elite team and we can play with the best teams and that we’re too good to go out in the Sweet 16.”
Slocum finished the season leading the Beavers in scoring (15.4) and assists (4.5) in her first season in the system.
Coach Scott Rueck said he told Slocum how proud he was of her for the way she responded to the "scrutiny and pressure" that was put on her after being the national freshman of the year in 2017.
“I've never coached a player with that much hype and that much attention going into a season with zero experience playing for us,” Rueck said. “It was really a unique year. I think she's handled it phenomenally.”
It was certainly a different season as the Beavers had to reconfigure their rotation less than a game into the Pac-12 season when Kat Tudor suffered a season-ending torn ACL.
Tudor was averaging 12.3 points per game and had made 40 of 86 3-pointers.
“She stretches the floor for us,” Slocum said. “She’s obviously a threat beyond the 3-point line but improved her game a lot too that when people ran her off the 3-point line she was super effective at the rim. Losing a player like that is always tough, it’s hard to kind of adapt. … I think we did a really good job though throughout Pac-12 of really kind of finding ourselves and figuring that out.”
Sophomore Aleah Goodman was thrust into an expanded role and delivered, finishing the season averaging 10.7 points per game.
She agreed the loss of Tudor was tough and it could have caught up with the Beavers as far as their proficiency from the perimeter was concerned late in the season when they struggled to knock down shots.
“Obviously when Kat went down that was huge for our team,” Goodman said. “Kat’s a great player, brings a lot of things on both the offensive and defensive end. So when she went down it was important for our entire team to step up.
“So yeah it did add a little bit more pressure to everyone and it shortened the rotation a little bit so that could have played a little bit of a role in it but I think overall as a team we just need to get back in the gym more.”
Goodman said one area of focus this offseason for her and the team will be to find different ways to get to the basket and finish better. Goodman also wants to become more confident handling the ball in high-pressure situations.
“I think we rely a lot on our 3-point shot and as you saw (Friday) when that’s not falling, we need to be able to do more,” she said. “We need to be able to be getting to the rim and I think that’s our main thing — when our 3 isn’t falling we have to be able to do something else and get to basket more.”
The Beavers also were also without Janessa Thropay for part of the season with a broken finger, and star freshman Andrea Aquino redshirted.
While there are plenty of areas where growth can and needs to take place, the future appears to be bright with the additions of Kennedy Brown, a McDonald’s All-American, and Taylor Jones.
“We have some really good freshmen coming in,” said Corosdale, who plans to work on her one-on-one game and to become more consistent with her shot. “I’m excited to see what they can bring to this team and I know they’re hungry and ready to play.”
Those freshmen will get an early start as the Beavers are slated to head to Italy in the summer. They did the same thing in 2015 and had their best season in program history.
“The last time they went to the Final Four they had that Italy trip beforehand so I’m hoping it will help us get back there,” said Mikayla Pivec, who averaged 15.2 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. “That’s my goal for next year is to have this team go to the Final Four and have us experience that together.
“So hopefully we can use that Italy trip as a big-time bonding experience, get the freshmen acclimated and get the momentum going toward the season.”
While that is months away, for now it’s time to step away from the game for a short while and regroup.
“I’m already thinking of next year,” Rueck said. “We are not crazy though, we’ll take some time here. They’re not going to see me for a little while, as they should not see me. We’ll take some time and then we’ll get back at it sometime late Aprilish.”
While the ending Friday night was not the one the Beavers had envisioned, it should not overshadow the journey they have been on the past four-plus months.
"The way that they competed, the things that we could control, the types of people they are, the fact they just continued an amazing culture this year, they’re amazing role models, all those things happened so I’m really proud of them for that,” Rueck said.
“But yeah it’s been a grind through all the different things that have happened to this team, the adversity that we faced, along with playing in the best conference in the country. How hard this whole thing has been. What a journey.”