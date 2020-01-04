OSU women's basketball: Beavers' aggressive approach helps blow out Utes

“We're certainly a very good 3-point shooting team but we don't want to settle,” Rueck said. “And when we’ve had our lulls, including tonight early in that second quarter, we settled and all we shot were 3s. Some of them, a lot of them, were good shots from the 3-point line but they were only 3s and they weren't going in.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Beavers went to Maddie Washington in the paint in the final two minutes and the senior delivered with all six of her points and helped the Beavers to a 37-24 edge at the break.

OSU scored the first 13 points of the third and the game was essentially over.

The Beavers held Utah, averaging 72.8 points per game coming in, to a season low 48; the previous low was 60.

"I also like the way we played, just the intensity defensively,” Rueck said. “It’s conference. I think everybody upped their focus and intensity on the defensive end. But that's been a progression. It's been getting better and better like we've talked about and so it was nice to see it all come together that way.”

Next up is a Colorado team that saw its undefeated campaign come to a screeching halt with a 104-46 loss at No. 2 Oregon on Friday night. Tipoff is set for noon.