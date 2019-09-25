Oregon State’s women’s basketball coach Scott Rueck said Wednesday afternoon that Andrea Aquino has not been cleared to play.
The Beavers will begin official practice next Tuesday for the upcoming season.
Aquino, a 6-foot-9 post, redshirted last season as a freshman. She was listed as a five-star recruit and was the No. 7 rated recruit in the nation, according to espnW, before her senior season of high school.
Even though she dropped to No. 21 at the end of the season in those rankings, Aquino had been the highest rated recruit to sign with Oregon State until current freshman Kennedy Brown came in at No. 20. Teammates Mikayla Pivec and Taya Corosdale were both rated No. 26.
Destiny Slocum, who signed with Maryland out of high school and played a year with the Terrapins before transferring to Oregon State, was No. 7 in the 2016 class.
Aquino did accompany the team on its Italy tour in August but did not play in any of the four exhibition games.
The Beavers open the season Nov. 9 at home against UC Irvine in the opener of the Preseason WNIT.