Last week, the Oregon State track and field team jumped from 37th to 21st in the NCAA rankings.

This would represent a nice bump for any program, but it was more than that for Oregon State. This is the first time the Beavers have cracked the top 25 of the National Track & Field Rating Index.

“It’s a big deal, I think, for our program,” said Louie Quintana, who is in his sixth year as the head coach for track and field.

He said that at the NCAA level, the rankings are based on a points system based on the achievements of your team members. Generally about 140 teams earn enough points to get ranked.

“Everybody else is in the bucket of ‘you participate.’ So we were in that bucket of participants for a couple of years until we started building this thing up. For us to just get on the board, be in the top 140, last year I think we got in the top 80. Now being 21st, which is just incredible,” Quintana said. “This is a confirmation of what our athletes have been really working towards over the last several years and know that hopefully is just the start of something that could be pretty exciting for our program.”

The Beavers made the leap after a week in which Kaylee Mitchell set a new school record in the mile with a time of 4 minutes, 32.95 seconds. In that same race, Grace Fetherstonhaugh posted a new personal best of 4:35.72, which trails only the time set by her teammate in OSU history.

Oregon State also set a new school record of 3:44.75 in the 4x400 relay, which includes Adael Scatena, Taylor Weidinger, Jada Hurley and Mari Friedman.

All of these times were set at the Razorback Invite in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Mitchell, from Salem, and Fetherstonhaugh, from New Westminster, British Columbia, have been the foundation of the track and field resurgence. As middle distance runners, they serve as core team members for cross-country, indoor track and field and the spring outdoor track and field season.

Quintana knows the duo will be regarded as trailblazers for Oregon State track and field. He said Mitchell’s ability to represent the program as an athlete from the Willamette Valley, with Fetherstonhaugh coming on board at the same time so that Mitchell didn’t have to carry the load alone, provided a foundation for success.

“Both of them at the exact same time, early in our program, that’s just something we didn’t have to wait around for. It’s been huge. Every kid on the team sees it,” Quintana said.

Reaching the top 25, however, requires depth, which the program has been building. Weidinger, a redshirt junior, set a new personal best of 25.10 seconds in the 200 meters, which is the fifth-best time in OSU history.

Redshirt junior Anneke Moersdorf set a new personal best in the pentathlon last week with a score of 3,983 points. She is currently ranked 22nd in the country and the top 16 qualify for the indoor nationals.

“She’s getting close. She’s a great young talent,” Quintana said.

Moersdorf works out with the team’s jumpers and Quintana is excited about that group’s prospects.

Senior Emma Nelson is pushing her personal best closer to 6 feet and is on the verge of qualifying for indoor nationals.

Dede Norman, a freshman from Portland, is redshirting the indoor season but will take part in the outdoor season and has already cleared 5-10½.

“When our team walks in the building you go ‘is this a volleyball team?’ The height of our group is incredible, the athleticism is incredible,” Quintana said.

He gave credit to assistant coach Pete Herber for his work with the jumpers among many other tasks. Oregon State is only allowed three full-time coaches which leads to a long list of responsibilities for each.

“That’s just the NCAA rule, which is kind of ridiculous. Pete Herber coaches the sprints, the jumps, the hurdles, the relays, all of the pentathlon, the heptathlon outdoors, so he’s got 20 to 25 athletes in his charge and he just builds a stable of great athletes,” Quintana said.

There are just two competitive weekends left in the indoor regular season. Oregon State will split its squad this weekend with athletes competing at the UW Husky Classic in Seattle and at the Don Kirby Classic in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The regular season will conclude with the Ken Shannon Invite in Seattle and those who qualify will then move on to compete at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Albuquerque on March 10-11.