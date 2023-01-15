OSU men's basketball: With more work to be done, true freshmen taking steps forward

Saturday’s home loss to Arizona State showed a few more glimpses of what Oregon State men’s basketball is building, and in particular the potential Wayne Tinkle and his staff saw in the true freshmen brought in this season.

The first-year players served a big role in pushing the Beavers (7-11, 1-6 Pac-12) to a 16-point lead late in the first half against the Sun Devils (15-3, 6-1), a squad that’s established itself among the conference’s top teams.

But shots were missed and mistakes made on both ends that negated that fast start, and OSU had to play from behind down the stretch. It didn’t work out for the Beavers in the 74-69 defeat, leaving the team stung with the realization of how close it was to the best win of the season to date.

With injuries and a lack of production from older, more experience teammates, the true freshmen on scholarship have been leaned on and asked to take on significant roles. Many in that group of six have made big strides in recent weeks.

Forwards Tyler Bilodeau and Jayden Stevens made their first starts of the season Saturday. Fellow freshman Jordan Pope has started all but one game at point guard and has carried a heavy load as a floor leader and the team’s leading scorer.

Freshman forward Michael Rataj, who has now started 10 games, had a team-high 17 points Saturday. It was his second consecutive double-digit scoring game and third of the season. With first-year transfers Justin Rochelin and Christian Wright out the past two games due to injury, freshman guard Nick Krass hasn’t blinked in accepting the challenge.

“We talked about it, we’ve got to start playing with a little more desperation across the board,” Tinkle said. “Those guys know what we’re building for moving forward and they’re bought in, man. They’re bought in, they’re locked in. They’re practicing the right way, and the fact that we’ve got a couple months under our belt, because of those practice habits, because of those repetitions, the confidence has been developed. Now we’ve got to take the next step and find ways to finish games off.”

Rataj , who had a season-high 18 points against Arizona on Thursday, shot a combined 11 of 19 the past two games with a pair of 3-pointers in each. He had nine rebounds and five steals, and his defense Saturday helped limit Arizona State around the basket.

It was a solid outing individually, but Rataj has his focus elsewhere.

“I feel like I tried my best to help the team, but obviously I could play better. I had some defensive letdowns. Offensively I missed some open shots,” he said.

“It’s nice to have a good performance but … I want the team to win.”

Two turnovers in the final 30 seconds against Arizona State while being just one shot from taking the lead or tying the game kept the Beavers from possibly turning the corner on their season. Instead, it was a fifth straight defeat that followed three nonconference wins in a row in late December as OSU returned to Pac-12 play.

After controlling the first 15 minutes against the Sun Devils, the Beavers struggled to make shots, turned the ball over and couldn’t get key stops.

Oregon State shot 8 of 27 (29.6%) in the second half after going 16 of 29 (55.2) in the first, a stretch that included 7 of 11 on 3-pointers and a season-high 42 points before halftime.

“We became stagnant a little bit,” Pope said. “But to be honest, I don’t think we did anything bad. We were missing shots, passing up open shots. I think we stuck with the way we were playing in the first half. A couple things just didn’t fall for us.”

The Beavers get another chance to end their current skid Thursday at Stanford (5-12, 0-7) against an opponent that’s lost five straight but has been competitive in taking on quality teams in and out of conference. Then it’s a trip north to face California (3-15, 2-5) on Sunday.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

So Oregon State had no choice but to quickly flush the ASU disappointment and prepare for the next challenge.

“I don’t think they have any kind of hall of fame for moral victories. So we’re not happy with it. We thought this was a game we should have put away to where you don’t have to hope for chance in the last minute or so,” Tinkle said. “We’ve been beat up a little bit, so we can’t be hesitant. That’s been our deal this weekend. Full throttle, be confident, be aggressive. Sometimes it can be ‘oh, woe is me,’ and we can’t have any of that. We’re trying to move this program forward, getting our culture, and none of that should exist.”