OSU men's basketball: Wildcats too much for slow-starting Beavers

A strong second-half push wasn’t enough for Oregon State after digging a 24-point hole.

The Beavers pulled to within 10 of No. 9 Arizona late in the game Thursday night but would get no closer in an 86-74 Pac-12 men’s basketball loss at Gill Coliseum.

Freshman forwards Tyler Bilodeau and Michael Rataj each had a season-best 18 points for the Beavers (7-10, 1-5), who lost their previous two games by 19 and 20 points but managed to make a game of it against the loaded Wildcats.

Jordan Pope added 14 points and four assists and Glenn Taylor Jr. 13 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Beavers.

Arizona big men Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo combined for 43 points, 24 rebounds, three assists and three blocks. The Wildcats (15-2, 4-2) also got 13 points and 11 assists from guard Kerr Kriisa.

Oregon State shot 23 of 60 (38.3%) overall, 8 of 27 (29.6) on 3-pointers and 20 of 26 (76.9) on free throws. Arizona was 32 of 61 (52.5), 11 of 29 (37.9) and 11 of 17 (64.7), respectively.

Cutting into an 18-point halftime deficit, Oregon State scored the first five points of the second half on a Dzmitry Ryuny 3-pointer and a Taylor transition basket off a Bilodeau steal.

But Arizona answered with the next 11 points to lead by 24. OSU later used a 7-0 run that included a Rataj 3-pointer to get within 17.

Fueled by defense, the Beavers kept chipping away and climbed to within 10 on a Jayden Stevens transition basket with 5:05 left.

But Oregon State would get no closer than that.

Bilodeau scored nine of the Beavers’ first 12 points, and his 3-pointer with 12 minutes left in the half cut Arizona’s lead to 19-12. But OSU made just one of its next 14 shots and Arizona went 7 of 12 to take a 37-17 lead.

Bilodeau made three free throws and Jordan Pope a 3-pointer to help cut what had been a 21-point deficit to 18 at halftime.

The Beavers finished the half shooting 7 of 28 and the Wildcats 17 of 32.

OSU forward Rodrigue Andela, who played well offensively on the Beavers’ recent two-game road trip, was limited to three first-half minutes on three fouls. He didn’t play in the second half.

Oregon State center Chol Marial (ankle) missed his eighth straight game. Guards Justin Rochelin and Christian Wright were also not available, sitting out related to their previous knee injuries.

Rochelin and Wright, both first-year transfers, missed the first nine games of the season. Wright started his first game of the season last Saturday at Colorado.