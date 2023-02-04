Oregon State was competitive for about 12 minutes Saturday night before seeing the game get away.

Fifth-ranked Arizona was just too much. The Wildcats ended the first half on a 24-5 run, including the last 14 points, and never looked back in an 84-52 Pac-12 men’s basketball win at McKale Center in Tucson.

Jordan Pope had 11 points and Dzmitry Ryuny nine points with three 3-pointers for the Beavers. KC Ibekwe added six points and seven rebounds and Rodrigue Andela six points.

Azuolas Tubelis led Arizona with 19 points and eight rebounds.

Oregon State (9-15, 3-10) trailed 10-8 after KC Ibekwe scored on an offensive follow. But Arizona (21-3, 10-3) went on an 11-3 run to push its lead to double digits.

OSU would get no closer than seven before the home team turned up the offense while continuing to dominate the rebounding.

Tubelis scored nine points in the last seven-plus minutes of the half. The Beavers attempted just two shots in the final four minutes while committing four turnovers in that stretch.

Arizona had 21-8 rebounding edge in the first half and 44-26 for the game.

The Wildcats led by 26 at halftime. The Beavers got no closer than 21 in second half, while Arizona led by as many as 37.

OSU shot 16 of 45 overall, 5 of 15 on 3-pointers and 15 of 25 on free throws. Arizona was 28 of 60, 10 of 25 and 18 of 26, respectively.