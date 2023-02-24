Jayden Stevens knew the transition to college basketball would be a challenging one.

There was a lot to learn at Oregon State and not very long to do it before the first game arrived. Mistakes are made in that sort of process, but there’s no time to dwell on it.

“Just being confident,” Stevens, a true freshman forward, said of a hurdle he faced. “I mean, it’s a completely different pace of basketball going from high school to here. Just trying to get the feel of it through practice and games and make the best out of the situations that you get.”

There wasn’t much time for an adjustment period for OSU’s true freshmen.

The six newcomers came in together, making up nearly have the men’s basketball team’s scholarship limit. With such a large number, their progress would play a big part in how much success the Beavers would have this season.

There have been plenty of highs and lows in a long season that has Oregon State sitting at 10-18 overall and 4-13 in Pac-12 play.

Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said he’s proud of the group for taking the challenge head on.

“They’ve kind of been thrown in the fire a little bit,” Tinkle said. “Obviously some a little bit better years than others. But man, they’ve had to do a lot for us and it’s a blessing. They’re getting great experience, but obviously it’s going to lead to really good things down the road.”

In all, the true freshmen have played 46.4% of the team’s minutes this season.

Jordan Pope has found the most success of the six, having started all but one game. He leads the team in scoring (12.7 points), minutes (33.5) and assists (2.5) and is second in 3-point percentage (39.0) and steals (0.93).

The point guard credits his smooth and speedy transition to the coaches instilling confidence in him and trusting him to be himself.

“From the very first day, I felt pretty confident in my talent, so I just took that and ran with it,” Pope said. “It’s easy when you’ve got a good group of guys that trust you and help you every single day getting better. And trusting the process, understanding the process coming into college.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Pope said working through that process is a less stressful when he has teammates who are also going through it, lessening the burden.

“But just having a big group of freshmen, mature freshmen, we’re all getting thrown in the fire early and we all handle it differently,” he said. But it’s good for us and having each other has made it a lot easier and worthwhile and it’s fun.”

Forwards Michael Rataj and Tyler Bilodeau have also been charged with taking on significant roles. They’re fourth and sixth on the team, respectively, in minutes played.

Rataj has started 15 games and Bilodeau nine. Rataj is second in rebounding (4.0) and 3-point percentage (41.9). Bilodeau is second among the freshmen in scoring (6.6).

Center KC Ibekwe was the latest of the six to join the team, arriving on campus for good in September. But his playing time increased dramatically as he grew more comfortable in a new system.

Stevens and guard Nick Krass are also on the lower end of the roster in minutes played but have proven to be valuable additions.

Stevens, who has started one game, missed seven straight contests before returning to play a combined 33 minutes in last week’s two-game trip to his home state to play the Washington schools.

He averaged about 13 minutes over four games before sustaining a wrist injury. Stevens admits the uncertainty about the rest of his season was unnerving until he learned it wasn’t more than a serious strain.

“It was for a little bit, not knowing if it was going to have to have surgery or not. I’m all good now, so I’m happy about that,” he said.

Krass has reached double-digit minutes 13 times, including a stretch of five straight games in January. Ibekwe and Stevens have both played in 16 games and reached double-figure minutes six times.

Tinkle said the freshmen as a whole has stepped up their games and settled in to their surroundings.

“They’ve got 30-some games under their belts, dang near, so they’re in a much better place,” the coach said. “And even though we’ve had some in and out with some illness and injuries at time, it’s a confident group. They’re giving us what we’re asking day in and day out, and we’re really going to rely on them down the stretch to kind of lead the charge.”