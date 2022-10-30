OSU men's basketball: True freshmen 'continue to grow and learn'

Oregon State’s true freshmen are coming along, learning while taking on key roles as part of an extremely young squad.

The Beavers’ men basketball team has six scholarship players entering their first year out of high school, in addition to three others who are second-year collegians. So it’s not unexpected that some of the newcomers will be called on to contribute.

The first signs of that could be seen Saturday as OSU hosted Lewis & Clark in an exhibition at Gill Coliseum.

Coach Wayne Tinkle said he loves the group of true freshmen — guards Nick Krass and Jordan Pope, forwards Tyler Bilodeau, Michael Rataj and Jayden Stevens and center KC Ibekwe — but understands those players have a lot to take in.

“But I was really impressed tonight with how focused and disciplined they stayed to our plan. We could have got a little silly, and they didn’t let that happen,” Tinkle said. “The big thing is we need games. There might be some tough ones, but they just continue to grow and learn and take coaching. We know they’re going to get where they need to go in the time we need them.”

Bilodeau’s debut in front of the home fans included 18 points and a team-high seven rebounds in 16 minutes off the bench in the 98-49 win against Lewis & Clark, an NCAA Division III school in Portland.

Pope and Rataj started and combined for 14 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block as starters.

“They’ve been great. Taking everything in, taking coaching very well,” said guard Dexter Akanno, who had a team-high 20 points, 17 of which came in the first half. “Tyler and all the other freshmen, they’ve been really good, bringing high energy and high focus into the practice and then the games moving forward.”

Bilodeau who shot 8 of 10 from the field, including one 3-pointer, said it was fun to be in a bigger arena after playing in small gyms in high school.

He said he felt some nerves at the start Saturday, but nothing too bad. He made up for what he called a “bad turnover” early in the game.

Bilodeau said his team played hard and with a lot of energy, and the Beavers will be focused on getting better in practice in preparation for the Nov. 7 season-opener at home against Tulsa.

He said the freshmen have felt welcome as they make the big jump to college ball.

“All the older leaders are doing a really good job,” Bilodeau said. “Our team is a really tight-knit group and I think we’ll be real successful.”

Marial’s clearance

OSU center Chol Marial was finally cleared to play recently after being declared academically ineligible related to his transfer from the University of Maryland in the summer of 2021.

A junior in eligibility, Marial had three points, three rebounds and a block in a nine-minute start against Lewis & Clark.

Akanno said seeing Marial play gives him joy.

“I know it was a hard year for Chol last year, especially with the year we had last year it was tough for him as well,” Akanno said. “He’s always been a positive guy in the locker room, in practices, just throughout the ups and downs. So it’s great that he’s finally getting to showcase what he really has to not only this team but the fans and the world. It’s a great thing.”

Tinkle added: “He’s been through a lot. He’s really worked his tail off. He’s an incredible kid and he’s done everything that’s been asked of him. Circumstances that were not his doing. Proud to have him out. Just his presence in the locker room, on the court.”

Andela back

Also available for the Beavers is senior forward Rodrigue Andela, who was sideline for the final 24 games last season after suffering a broken foot.

Andela was limited to six first-half minutes (in which he had six points, two blocks, one rebound and one assist) for what Tinkle called “a couple little, nagging injuries” and a desire to keep him healthy for the start of the regular season.

“I think our fan base has great respect for Rod and how he plays and how he goes about things,” the coach said of Andela, a key cog in the Beavers’ 2020-21 postseason run. “We really missed him, because of his spirit, what he means in the locker room, what he means to our guys, his physicality, obviously, and his ability to score and rebound. We’re excited to have that back.”