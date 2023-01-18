OSU men's basketball: The future is now as freshmen continue to grow

The impact of Oregon State men’s basketball’s six true freshmen and the roles being asked of them have continued to increase with every game.

That was never more evident than in last Saturday’s home game against Arizona State when Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle started four of those freshmen.

Forwards Tyler Bilodeau and Jayden Stevens made their first collegiate starts. Point guard Jordan Pope started for the 17th time in 18 games and forward Michael Rataj was in the opening lineup for the 10th time.

Those four, along with freshman guard Nick Krass, played 122 of a possible 200 minutes against the Sun Devils as OSU nearly pulled off a big win. Coupled with 124 combined minutes versus Arizona two days earlier, the Beavers’ six youngest players accounted for 61.5% of the Beavers’ floor time over the weekend.

Oregon State’s future is now.

“We’re finally starting to get the hang of things a little bit,” Bilodeau said. “We’re performing better, we’re getting more confident and the game is slowing down for a lot of us.”

Tinkle said the commitment after last season, which included a 3-28 season as multiple first-year transfers didn’t pan out, was to not exclusively use the transfer portal. The plan was to rebuild with a “great freshman class,” the coach said, similar to the 2015 class, which included multi-year contributors in Drew Eubanks, Stevie Thompson Jr. and Tres Tinkle.

Coach Tinkle said what this year’s freshmen have provided is a result of the group’s patience, a willingness to work and staying ready. That led to four of them getting the start against Arizona State.

“The one thing that’s never kind of waned with them is their energy. We had gone a few games gotten off to slow starts, so we wanted to reward the guys that have been bringing the energy and we thought would start the way we wanted to start,” coach Tinkle said. “You saw it, you saw the energy defensively. Then offensively doing what we’ve been working on, moving the ball, spreading the court, making good decisions and it led to a good start for us. Really proud of the way they responded.”

OSU junior guard Dexter Akanno said it was mission accomplished if the goal was to bring a solid group of talented young players who are also good people. He credits the coaches for recruiting “the right guys” for the program.

On top of that, they’ve made significant strides on the court.

“I think it’s a product of their character, their hard work and their mindset,” Akanno said. “I think they come in every day ready to work and ready to be coached by both players and coaches and everybody on staff.”

Whether last Saturday’s lineup change was aimed at getting the attention of the team, it certainly did.

Akanno, who came off the bench for the first time this season against ASU, said the freshmen have pushed their teammates and the results have been positive.

“It speaks to kind of the culture that the coaches have set in and put in place. Everybody else is just trying to carry that out,” Akanno said. “I think there’s a lot of stuff we need to do to get over the hump, but I think as a whole the freshmen’s mindset going into attack every game is huge for us.”

Pope has carried the biggest load among the first-year players as a regular starter.

He remains the team’s leader in scoring (12.2 per game), 3-pointers (31), assists (2.7) and minutes (33.5).

“He’s done a very good job leading the group, whether it’s scoring, passing, making the right play at the right time,” Akanno said. “That’s been huge for me and Glenn (sophomore forward Glenn Taylor Jr.) and everybody on the team. That’s why you see him having success this year.”

Bilodeau said he and his fellow freshmen knew when they got to campus last summer that they would be counted on to perform. Individually, he wasn’t concerned about any potential personal accolades. He just wanted to win games.

Bilodeau credits the freshmen impact to consistently working hard in practice and the veteran players leading the way in helping them improve.

The next step is making the Beavers a winner. OSU (7-11, 1-6 Pac-12) has lost five straight heading into Thursday’s game at Stanford (5-12, 0-7).

“I think we’re close. I think we’re right there,” Bilodeau said. “Just getting rid of those small mistakes we make in the game. Turnovers. The easy baskets we give up sometimes. Get rid of those things and I think it will be a different story the rest of the season.”

Tinkle looks at his freshman corps and says the focus is where it needs to be. Their concentration is on the team getting better with the belief that will lead to success. Now some of the older players need to follow suit, the coach said.

Akanno and Taylor responded to a call for something more with energy and effort in practices early this week, and more need to be a part of that, Tinkle said.

Adversity through injuries and a losing streak have created potential for doubt in the team’s immediate future.

“But the freshmen have stuck with it through thick and thin, and that’s why they’ve benefited from it,” Tinkle said. “Now if we get everybody clicking, that’s when we’ll turn the corner and turn these competitive games into wins for us.”