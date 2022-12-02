OSU men's basketball: Team effort, early spark have team headed in right direction

Wayne Tinkle said his team took another step forward Thursday night in understanding what it needs to do and be to find success.

The reward for the Oregon State men’s basketball team was a 66-65 win against Washington in the Pac-12 opener for both teams at Gill Coliseum.

But it certainly wasn’t easy for the Beavers (4-4, 1-0), who faced plenty of adversity, including a three-point deficit in the final 20 seconds after seeing an 18-point, first-half lead vanish against a banged-up Huskies squad.

“When we play hard from the jump, take the fight to our opponent, not sit back and try to play response-type reaction game and we play for each other we can be a good team,” Tinkle, OSU’s ninth-year head coach, said about Thursday’s effort.

He noted that the team had that type of performance against then-No. 8 Duke a week earlier at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. But the Beavers couldn’t generate that effort in games before the tournament or following the Duke game in tournament losses to Florida and Portland State where double-digit holes early in those contests created uphill battles.

“The lesson is you play hard, you play your butt off for your team, you play for your teammates, and when you’re subbed out you sprint over, you cheer for the next guy,” Tinkle said. “Our bench was great, the guys that didn’t play. That’s what we need, win, lose.”

Oregon State avoided another slow start thanks in part to forward Dzmitry Ryuny, who scored eight early points, including two 3-pointers as part of a 21-0 run that put the Beavers up 27-9.

Ryuny, a first-year transfer from San Francisco, was coming off Sunday’s loss to Portland State in which he played just five minutes after starting because he wasn’t giving the team what it needed.

“We got after Dima pretty good after the Portland State game,” Tinkle said. “His approach to that game, and he wasn’t the only one, then our bench decorum. We talked a lot about that. He said ‘I’m here for you, I’m never going to be that guy again.’ Because he is the ultimate teammate, he really is. For him to respond, that was huge.”

Ryuny’s bounceback included filling the stat sheet with 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting with three 3s in all, nine rebounds, five assists, five steals and a block in a season-high 35 minutes. His assist and steal totals were career highs for the senior.

“I really felt like I needed to step up and put the team on my back. Not just me, obviously, but get the energy going and make sure everybody’s focused and ready to go as a unit,” he said.

Thursday’s game marked the first start for true freshman forward Michael Rataj.

The Beavers wanted to get to get off to a good start defensively and in rebounding and turned to Rataj for help in those areas.

“I feel like today we responded great in the first (half),” said Rataj, whose team led by 12 at halftime. “It was a lot of fun to play out there with them and have the confidence from Coach for starting me. Just grateful for the opportunity.”

Rataj contributed eight points on 3 of 5 from the floor, seven rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes, bettering his previous season high in floor time by seven minutes.

“He gets seven rebounds, he’s our second-leading rebounder and he made some good plays for us,” Tinkle said. “I’m really proud of the way he stepped up, then everybody that checked in.”

Coming off the bench for the first time in 20 games dating to the middle of last season was sophomore forward Glenn Taylor Jr.

Taylor’s previous two games included 17 combined points on 5-of-14 shooting with eight assists and 13 turnovers.

Thursday, the all-Pac-12 freshman team pick had 10 points on 2 of 5 from the floor (5 of 6 at the foul line) and six rebounds with no turnovers in 24 minutes. His two free throws with 18.4 seconds left in part set the stage for teammate Dexter Akanno’s three-point play that would put the Beavers up one with 8.4 seconds left.

Akanno would soon go flying over the scorer’s table trying to save a deflected ball. With the ball going out of bounds, Washington (6-2, 0-1) was left with just four seconds and could get off only one shot in the final moments against Oregon State’s zone.

On getting a win while making some mistakes that allowed the Huskies to get back in the game, Tinkle said “it’s huge. It’s not great for my ticker. To be able to play the way we did and everybody to buy in … it means the world to this group for all that we’ve been through, for as young as we are. It’s a great lesson learned, but we got our first league win of the year.”