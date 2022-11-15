OSU men's basketball: Taylor leads Beavers to 3-0 start

Glenn Taylor Jr. had a career-high 19 points Tuesday night as Oregon State pulled away from Bushnell in the second half for an 83-66 men’s basketball nonconference win at Gill Coliseum.

Jordan Pope, named the Pac-12 freshman of the week Monday, added 15 points, six rebounds and seven assists for OSU (3-0), which hosts Portland State (0-2) at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Rodrigue Andela chipped in 14 points, eight rebounds and a career-best five assists and Dzmitry Ryuny 12 points, six rebounds for four blocks for the Beavers, who started 3-0 for the first time in four years.

Oregon State had 26 assists on 34 baskets and won the rebounding category 43-33.

Spencer Hoffman had 27 points and 11 rebounds for Bushnell, an NAIA school in Eugene formerly known as Northwest Christian.

The Beacons (2-2) scored the last 10 points of the game over the final three-plus minutes.

Oregon State used a 15-2 second-half run to take its biggest lead of the game at that point at 62-44. Taylor had seven points and Andela six in that stretch.

OSU, which saw a 15-point first-half lead shrink to six and sit at seven at halftime, would lead by as 27 in the second half.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Four early turnovers slowed the Beavers, who scored the game’s first five points and never trailed.

Bushnell reached the foul bonus a little more than nine minutes into the game, resulting in some extra free-throw attempts.

OSU had 10 assists on its first 11 baskets, with four of those passes from Dexter Akanno and three from Pope. Akanno had four points and a career-best eight assists.

Ryuny scored 10 points in an 11-0 Beavers run for a 36-21 lead. The Beacons answered with nine straight.

Pope scored five points late in the half to lead OSU with 11 at the break. The Beavers led 41-34 at the half.

Oregon State has used the same starting five in all three games: guards Pope and Akanno, forwards Taylor and Ryuny and center Chol Marial.

Due to NCAA/NAIA rules, the contest was a counting game for OSU and an exhibition for Bushnell.