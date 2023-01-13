OSU men's basketball: Sluggish first halves currently a major hurdle

Oregon State gave the home crowd a little to cheer about in the second half Thursday night against ninth-ranked Arizona, cutting what had been a 24-point deficit after halftime to 10 with about five minutes left.

But it was another loss, the Beavers’ fourth straight, thanks in part to another slow start.

In its return to Pac-12 men’s basketball play, Oregon State (7-10, 1-5) has trailed by at least 13 points in the first half in all four games. In Thursday’s 86-74 defeat, that hole was 21, the result of a 1-for-14 shooting stretch, eight turnovers and allowing an Arizona squad that had been struggling offensively the previous three games to shoot 17 of 32 before halftime.

Outscoring the Wildcats (15-2, 4-2) 48-42 and forcing 10 turnovers after the break wasn’t enough.

Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle has seen some recurring problems that have led to those early holes. He said players straying from the game plan and turning the ball over have led to a lack of focus defensively.

“We’ve done it a lot. So we’ve got to find a group here, albeit we’re a little shorthanded, that will do that from the start, defensively and offensively,” said Tinkle, whose team was without center Chol Marial and guards Justin Rochelin and Christian Wright on Thursday due to injuries.

“We’ve had enough games over the years here where if shots aren’t going in you keep yourself in it by defending. And unfortunately this group right now, if we’re not on target or on page with what we’re supposed to do offensively, we kind of drop our focus and intensity on the defensive end.”

OSU found a different path after halftime against Arizona by spreading the court and sharing the ball offensively while also limiting turnovers. That produced a better result defensively, although Arizona shot better than 50% in that half as well.

Eight players saw the floor for the Beavers in the second half, compared to 10 in the first.

“If it’s five, seven, eight guys then that’s what we’re going to have to deal with. Then we’ll get some other guys going a little bit,” Tinkle said.

Five of the eight Beavers who played in the second half are true freshmen. Among them was forward Michael Rataj, who had 15 of his season-high 18 points after halftime. He also had two 3-pointers, five rebounds, a season-best three steals and the Beavers’ best plus/minus number at plus-7 in 25 minutes.

“The second half we came out with energy,” Rataj said. “The ball movement will improve. We got stops on defense, we got rebounds. We keep that going we’re going to win games.”

Tyler Bilodeau, another freshman forward, also had 18 points, a season best that tied Rataj for team-high honors. Bilodeau had six rebounds along with season highs in steals (two) and minutes (30).

He said his team showed fight and moved the ball well, aspects the team can build on heading into Saturday’s home matchup with Arizona State (14-3, 5-1), a 90-73 winner Thursday at Oregon.

“Just competing and not turning the ball over,” Bilodeau said of what he’ll take away from the Arizona game. “We played well together as a team, and it was a good battle in the second half.”

Tinkle said afterward that the coaching staff identified a group that will do it the right way, and Bilodeau and Rataj were certainly part of that.

Other freshmen produced and contributed as well.

Jordan Pope had 14 points with three 3-pointers, four assists and three rebounds and equaled a season high with 39 minutes in his return to the starting lineup in Wright’s absence. Jayden Stevens and Nick Krass played 14 and 13 minutes, respectively. KC Ibekwe played a little over a minute but had three rebounds.

“We had some guys grow up tonight. They weren’t afraid to jump in the fray, and it was really neat to see that out of those guys,” Tinkle said. “We’ve got great kids, but we can’t have any individual agendas. It’s got to be about the team. The freshmen are personifying that, and we’ve to get that to spread throughout and I think we can. I don’t think it’s too late.”