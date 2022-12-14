OSU men's basketball: Search still on to find better execution, consistency

Oregon State players have looked uncertain on the court this season, even directly coming out of timeouts after a play or plan was drawn up.

A lack of execution and consistency on both ends have cost the Beavers a few games, while at other times they’re found what they’ve needed for long-enough stretches to find their way to a win.

OSU men’s basketball has had some of both in recent weeks and sits at 4-6 overall, 1-1 in Pac-12 play, heading into Thursday night’s home game against Seattle (7-1), the first of three nonconference opponents at Gill Coliseum before jumping back into conference play Dec. 31 at Oregon.

“There are some intricacies. At times we wonder if we’ve given our guys too much. I’m talking about over the years, not just this year,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said when asked if he believed his offensive system is difficult for players to learn. “I just think there’s … no confusion, not unfamiliarity … we’re young and we’re inexperienced. But even some of the veteran guys. I don’t know if it’s pressure … we’ve got to find a way to clear our minds up, because we know what we need to do. We execute it in practice. We’ve just to get to where we do it in games.”

It’s no secret that a roster that features nine new scholarship players, including six true freshmen and another playing college basketball for the first time, has been a factor. The Beavers are hoping to find the next gear and clear that hurdle while trying not to use their youth as an excuse.

With winning, Tinkle said, the confidence and better play will come.

In recent games, Oregon State seems to have found a way to correct slow starts that previously plagued the team. Now it’s the second halves, or at least poor stretches of them, that have turned OSU leads into deficits or close games into disappointing losses, such as last Sunday’s 72-54 defeat at Texas A&M in which the Beavers led by four at halftime.

Sophomore forward Glenn Taylor Jr. said it’s on defense where OSU has to improve the most. He pointed to rebounding late in games but also the necessity to limit turnovers.

“Just little things we can fix in practice,” Taylor said. “I feel like we’re going to get it in and show that in conference.”

In junior guard Dexter Akanno’s eyes, the Beavers need to focus on “little details in a game, whether it’s not being in the right spots at the right time or being a millisecond late. Different stuff like that to clean up.”

OSU has stretches of success to look back on and try to soak up what’s required to be in a position to win more games.

When the team is playing well, it is performing collectively on both ends and moving, cutting and screening with efficiency, Tinkle said. The coach admits at times it doesn’t look like Oregon State is running offense because it isn’t accomplishing those tasks.

The Beavers have shown what they can do defensively on occasion, holding Duke, Washington, USC and Texas A&M to fewer than 30 points in the first half.

“I think we’re playing well as a unit, playing for each other. Then just focusing on the coaches’ game plan, trying to carry that out for the full 40 minutes,” Akanno said of where the team has found success, adding that the Beavers knew there would be early struggles with so many new players filling roles. “So that’s just kind of the growing pains and trying to getting them acquainted to the college lifestyle and college basketball. Now we’ve moved past that and have to make that flip to get going again.”

Off the bench

Taylor has taken on a new role as a reserve the past three games after starting OSU’s previous 19 contests, including the final 12 of last season.

He’s averaging 27.3 minutes in that three-game stretch, about 3.4 less than the first seven of the season.

Tinkle said the team has gotten off to some good starts in those recent games. The move allows Taylor to get a feel for the game, and he’s handled it well, the coach said.

“We’ve got to get Glenn to understand, there’s ways he impacts the game without scoring the basketball,” Tinkle said, pointing to the fact that Taylor shot 0 for 4 against Texas A&M but was one of two Beavers with a plus/minus rating for the game. Taylor had four rebounds, three steals and one assist versus the Aggies.

Tinkle wants Taylor to be a facilitator on both ends, focusing on cutting and screening on offense and knowing that scoring opportunities will come.

Taylor said he wants to bring intensity to the floor and keep his teammates at a high level when he enters the game.

“Really, whatever I can do to help us win. So if that’s the role I’ve got to take, I’m good with it,” he said.

Akanno praised Taylor and said it points to his leadership that he’s embraced his new situation. He said it’s a “great thing” for the team to have a leader coming off the bench giving energy.

“A lot of people I know wouldn’t be able to do that. I really do commend him for that,” Akanno said. “It reaches out to everybody where, ‘well, Glenn’s not too great for anything. He’s able to do whatever it takes to win, so I’m going to box this guy out, I’m going to take this charge.’ It speaks volumes to the whole team.”

