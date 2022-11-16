OSU men's basketball: Ryuny finding his fit with the Beavers after transfer

Coming to Oregon State was a fresh start for Dzmitry Ryuny.

He fell out of the rotation with San Francisco men’s basketball last year after a foot injury the previous summer sidelined him heading into the season.

Ryuny never regained his standing with the Dons after receiving all-conference honorable mention the previous season. That led him to look for another opportunity.

Landing in Corvallis has worked out so far.

The 6-foot-9 senior has been a solid contributor as a starter in the Beavers’ three games to date. He had 12 points, six rebounds, a career-high four blocks and two steals in Tuesday’s 83-66 home win against Bushnell.

“I really feel like I’m finding myself back, especially I didn’t have a great year last year at the University of San Francisco,” said Ryuny (pronounced REEV-nee), who has shown an ability to play both forward positions. “So I definitely feel a lot more confident and just free and being able to play my game.”

OSU coach Wayne Tinkle joked with Ryuny in Tuesday’s postgame press conference that he might have to start playing him at center after collecting four blocks.

Ryuny can often be seen flashing a wide smile on the court and off. But Tinkle says the Belarusian can be extremely hard on himself.

“So, when he makes some mistakes … he gets down,” the coach said. “We’re trying to get him to keep his confidence up, as mature a guy as he is. But he cares so much.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Tuesday, Ryuny filled up the box score and scored 10 straight Oregon State points in the first half during a stretch when the Beavers didn’t have much else going offensively.

“Dima’s a great leader,” Tinkle said of Ryuny. “He’s not afraid to say something that might hurt someone’s feelings if it’s in the best interest of the team. But that’s good and that’s true leadership. Step by step, we’re just trying to find ways to get better.”

Ryuny has scored in double figures in two of the Beavers’ three games, averaging 8.3 points and shooting 10 of 16 (62.5%) overall.

Oregon State’s defense has been a step or two ahead of the offense as the Beavers work to get all their new pieces aligned.

OSU showed its best offensive execution Tuesday, albeit against a lower-division opponent. Ball movement against Bushnell was much improved, leading to 14 assists on 17 first-half baskets and 26 assists on 34 buckets for the game.

Junior guard Dexter Akanno had eight assists, five more than he has had in any game the past two seasons. Freshman point guard Jordan Pope added seven assists and senior forward Rodrigue Andela a career-best five.

“He was like Magic (Johnson) out there,” Tinkle said of Andela. “So it was nice to see the way we shared it.”

“We’re clicking. We’re clicking at the right time,” sophomore forward Glenn Taylor Jr. said. “I feel like we’re sharing the ball amazingly. We’re getting it into the post. The post is now kicking out. We just look good. We look connected and our finish is looking good.”

Tinkle added that when his team is moving the ball, attacking the basket and looking to share it, that’s when OSU is at its best.

On the season, the Beavers are shooting 47.9% overall, 27.8% on 3-pointers and 75% at the free-throw line.

Five different players have reached double-figure scoring in at least two games. Pope has done it three times, and Akanno, Andela, Taylor and Ryuny all twice.

That’s a good sign, but for Tinkle it comes with an asterisk.

“The challenge, though, is that we don’t just go for ours,” the coach said. “Sometimes when you’ve got a lot of scorers, they’re going to try, not from a selfish standpoint, ‘but I’m going to put the team on my back’ kind of deal. So we’re still trying to develop the trust and ball movement and cutting in what we’re running. And you’re going to be really hard to guard when you have a team that’s bought in with those weapons.”