The frustration level for Dzmitry Ryuny was high.

For several weeks he was performing well in practice but also unable to match the same energy and effort when games rolled around.

In the meantime, the senior small forward lost what had been a significant role with the Oregon State men’s basketball team. A 16-game starter, Ryuny was reduced to playing a combined 15 minutes in three late-January games.

He was barely involved in wins at California and at home against Colorado. The team was happy and excited, but he wasn’t with what he was able to contribute.

“I’m not the guy that’s going to go complain,” the Belarus native and grad transfer from University of San Francisco said heading into last week’s home games against UCLA and USC. “The things that I know I’ve been doing, being positive, competing every day, if that’s not enough then I don’t know.”

A year earlier, he had lost his spot in the rotation at San Francisco following a foot injury the previous summer. He didn’t play in the final nine games for a team that made the NCAA tournament. Feeling as though he was no longer valued with the Dons, Ryuny looked for somewhere new.

More than halfway through this season at Oregon State, he was again facing a diminished role and not making the impact that he believed he could.

Remembering his past struggles, he focused on only what he could control and not worrying about other stuff. That helped him move forward.

Ryuny had seen a small light at the end of the tunnel in the Beavers’ game prior to last weekend, at Arizona. He played 15 minutes, the most he had in five contests, and scored nine points on three 3-pointers.

His revival continued last Thursday, as he chipped in seven points with three rebounds and two steals in 17 minutes in a loss to UCLA.

Still coming off the bench against USC on Saturday, Ryuny looked back like his old self. He was 3 of 4 on 3-pointers — marking the ninth time this season he’s made multiple deep balls —and added three rebounds and two steals in a 61-58 win versus the Trojans, a team fighting for a spot in the NCAA tournament.

Trying to bring out in Ryuny in game what’s he’s displayed in practice, Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle told him to approach the game as though it was just a practice. An adjustment was made, as results have shown.

“Whatever he did I love it because he wasn’t as hesitant,” Tinkle said of Ryuny turning the corner. “Defensively (Saturday) he was flying around. The big tip on their second-to-last play on the baseline. I’m super proud of him for continuing to hang in there and believe and battle.”

Ryuny plans to play professionally after this season and hopes to make enough money so that he doesn’t have to move on to an office job.

He said following Saturday’s game that it’s part of his personality to stay positive no matter the circumstances. With basketball goals still ahead in his future, there’s no turning back.

“I have my goal and my aim and I’m just following it. If it’s going to be tough, that’s how it is and that’s just how it’s going to be,” he said. “Giving up is no point because I’ve already went so far so why would I give up right now? If you stick through it and I showed today, stuff will come back to me, too.”

The Beavers (10-16, 4-11 Pac-12) had a rough stretch recently as well, having lost three straight games by an average of 16 points after winning two of three.

OSU was hardly competitive in the previous two, against conference leaders Arizona and UCLA.

Saturday’s victory, Tinkle said, provided some reassurance that the program was headed in the right direction.

“That was a big part of it, especially with such a young group. You worry that they let doubt creep in, and maybe we can’t make it happen. You add to that when things go against you, maybe some whistles the other night when you got some momentum going,” the coach said. “I thought today they were as resilient and kept as good of body language to some of those things as we’ve done all year.”

Tinkle said his team didn’t stray from its sight of the finish line in the closing minutes even as the Trojans (17-8, 9-5) cut an 11-point, second-half deficit to one on three different occasions and eventually took a one-point lead with 1:09 left.

OSU made the plays on both ends, including Glenn Taylor Jr.’s offensive putback, two Jordan Pope free throws and a pair of defensive stops to get the victory.

“They were saying it in all the timeouts: ‘Keep the laser focus, we’re going to be all right, we’re not losing, we’re not going to be denied.’ It was the players’ leadership in those moments that I think kept everybody’s chins up,” Tinkle said. “Again, this is one win. But it’s … I guess, great timing because we have struggled a little bit of late and they found a way to get a win, which obviously gives us some momentum down the stretch.”