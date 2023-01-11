OSU men's basketball: Rodrigue Andela is on the rebound

Rodrigue Andela’s impact on Oregon State’s 2021 NCAA Elite Eight run was an immense one.

Clutch baskets, rebounds and blocks contributed to the Beavers’ best postseason success in decades.

The physical 6-foot-8, 250-pound forward from Cameroon, in his first season with the OSU men’s basketball team after two years at a Texas junior college, made his presence felt the most during that improbable stretch at the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas. There, he averaged 10.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in wins against UCLA and Oregon while coming off the bench.

Andela wants to find that same spark again and help the Beavers turn their season around.

“I won the league before. I went to the Elite Eight,” he said. “I’m trying to get the energy and give it to everybody so we can go back again.”

OSU (7-9, 1-4 Pac-12) has lost three straight games heading into Thursday night’s matchup with No. 9 Arizona at Gill Coliseum. But Andela believes he is part of a good team, one with quality shooters and post players that has the ability to win.

The last remaining OSU player from the 2020-21 team, Andela has played more and produced more in recent games as knee tendonitis that has limited his minutes subsides.

He’s coming off a combined 42 minutes in road games at Utah and Colorado, the most he’s played in a two-game stretch this season. In those contests he shot 8 for 12 for 16 points but snagged just five total rebounds, under his 4.1 average in 51 games with the Beavers. (The rest of the team shot 33.7% on the trip.)

A senior, he wants to make his last go-round in Corvallis a memorable one.

“Get healthy and get my confidence back and play well so I don’t have to have any regrets at all. ‘If I was this, I wish I could do this,’ you know.” Andela said.

He played just seven games last season before breaking his foot and missing the rest of the year. The Beavers would go on to finish 3-28. Andela continues to chase that energy he displayed in 2021, which he says was “a good motivation for me to come back again this year and play.”

Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said sometimes with players who aren’t completely healthy, their minds tell them they are and the situation backfires.

The coach said Andela was worried about the tendonitis in earlier weeks when he wasn’t playing as well as he wanted.

“I think he’s freed that up now,” Tinkle said, adding that the next step for the veteran post player is working on condition, which kept him from playing more last week. “I think he just kind of got his mind right, focused on defending and rebounding and not so much the offensive side.”

Tinkle said a big plus for Andela would be improved screening, which will help free up teammates for open shots and get Andela more open as well because his defender will have to help on other.

“He’s really got to play with that physicality, flying around, blocking shots, which he did two years ago, being a great rebounder for us and protecting the rim,” Tinkle said.

OSU’s Glenn Taylor Jr. didn’t see much of that Elite Eight run, only highlights, but he knows what Andela is capable of doing.

“He’s been getting back to what he does best. He’s a beast in the paint. We’ve been trying to get it in there more to him,” Taylor said. “He had a great game against Utah. I felt like that translated over to Colorado. I feel like he’s getting back to himself.”

Needed improvement

If Oregon State is to find a way to make something of this season, there’s work to be done.

“Rebounding, staying together on defense, talking more. All the little things,” Taylor said. “I feel like the offensive side is going to come together.”

Defensive lapses in the first halves at Oregon and Utah led to double-digit deficits.

Andela, more of a leader by example than with his words looking to motivate the team by his play on the court, said the team needs to continue to play together and share the ball.

Taylor, a sophomore forward, and junior guard Dexter Akanno are two of the team’s vocal leaders. Taylor said his team needs some positive voices right now.

“Really just keeping everybody’s confidence high, knowing we’re going to be fine. We’re going to win games. That’s a tough road trip,” Taylor said of last week. “Just keeping everybody in the right spirits. We’re going to be good this week, get one of these and we’re going to be fine.”

Taylor believes his team has shown it “can play with anybody,” and he points to a three-point loss to current No. 24 Duke on Thanksgiving and a home win against Washington the following week.

The Beavers have the belief, Taylor said, that they’re beating themselves.

Tinkle said the offense has been anemic at times in part because the team hasn’t had a consistent low-post threat and bad decisions have been made by players driving to the basket.

The Beavers have worked on cleaning those aspects up, and when ball handlers drive “if we don’t have the drop-off pass then we should have the kick to a shooter. So we’ve got to penetrate to pass.”

OSU is shooting a solid 39.3% from 3-point range in Pac-12 play. But those shots need to continue to come from ball movement, Tinkle said.

“Unfortunately we stand around and watch too much on the perimeter and allow the defense to help on penetration and get back to the shooter,” the coach said. “Hopefully we’ll see some improvement there in the coming games.”