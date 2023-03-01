Time on the basketball court at Oregon State is running out for Rodrigue Andela.

The Beavers career for the 6-foot-8 senior forward has been marred by injuries the past two seasons. He missed all but seven games last year with a broken foot, and his playing time this season has been limited by knee tendonitis.

But anyone who has followed the OSU program won’t forget the impact that the Cameroon native had on the Beavers’ 2021 postseason run, a stretch that included three wins and a Pac-12 tournament title in Las Vegas followed by three more victories in Indianapolis and an appearance in the NCAA Elite Eight.

Andela had one of his best games of the season in last Saturday’s home loss to Oregon. He had 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting and seven rebounds in 23 minutes, the second-most time he’s played this year.

“It took me a really good time to heal,” he said. “Sometimes I wish my knee could be good so I could play better like I was playing at the beginning. But right now I want to finish hard so I don’t have any regrets.”

Andela and the Beavers (10-19, 4-14) complete the regular season this week at Gill Coliseum, hosting Stanford on Thursday and California on Saturday. OSU’s season, and Andela’s college career, will likely then come to a close next week at the Pac-12 tournament in Vegas.

He was born and raised in Yaounde, Cameroon. His father Yves is a teacher and his mother Abessolo is a high school principal.

While playing basketball in his home country, he met an American man who had a business helping players find opportunities in the United States. Andela was interested, and his family agreed, which led to him playing his senior year of high school at Bella Vista College Prep in Scottsdale, Arizona.

He had one year at a basketball academy in Kentucky and spent two seasons at Kilgore Junior College in Texas, where he was selected as an all-region player as a sophomore after averaging 12.4 points and nine rebounds a game.

Andela was recruited to Oregon State by former Beavers associate head coach Kerry Rupp, who was able to attend several of his games. Andela said he’s happy with his decision to come to Corvallis, where he’s spent three years.

“His teammates love him because he’s such a good guy. He’s about the team. He’s our kind of kid. High character, high achieving off the court,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said. “I feel for Rod because he was such a big piece of our run two years ago, then getting hurt last year. Then really not being 100%. This is probably the healthiest he’s been all year.

"He played really well against Oregon, we thought, and hope that he finishes with a flourish because that could really help us down the stretch.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Junior guard Dexter Akanno said Andela is a reserved person when it comes to speaking. But when he does talk it carries weight with the team and his words encourage everyone to do more.

“He’s been a good leader for us in this year. Whenever he’s playing well it kind of gives us a boost of energy,” Akanno said. “He’s a great teammate. Always trying to encourage us and keep us going throughout the season.”

Akanno has seen Andela power through the adversity that’s been put in his path. Akanno said his teammate came into the season ready to contribute and has done so when healthy, as seen in the last game against Oregon.

Without many other post options on the roster, Andela’s availability has been a key for the team. He’s done his best to perform the necessary tasks to get back to and stay on the court.

“He’s definitely resilient. He has troubles in practice and in games but that resilience he has to keep coming back and keep coming for more has been huge for us,” Akanno said.

Tinkle added: “You look at all he’s been through and he sets a great example how to stay positive and keep working through it, understanding that sometimes injuries are inevitable and you’ve got to deal with it with a positive mindset. He’s really exemplified that.”

Andela will complete his bachelor’s degree in human development and family science. He plans to play basketball professionally. If he can’t find a spot in the NBA G League, he hopes to pursue options overseas.

When his basketball playing days are done, Andela would like to begin a career in the sport, possibly as a coach.

OSU will celebrate its seniors before Saturday’s home finale versus California.

Andela won’t have any family in attendance. His parents haven’t been able to see him play in person in the United States, though his mom was able to visit last year and will return again in late March.

His two siblings, brother Rolf and sister Mari, have lived in Arizona for several years and have been able to see him play there. They also plan to be in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 tournament next week.

Andela said his favorite game at Oregon State was against UCLA in the Beavers’ Pac-12 tournament opener in 2021. OSU came from 16 points back and was still seven points down with less than five minutes left in regulation before forcing overtime.

Andela made two free throws with two seconds remaining in the extra period to ice a four-point win.

A day later, he had 13 points and nine rebounds in a semifinal win against Oregon, helping the Beavers avenge a 13-point home loss to the Ducks five days earlier.

Three years at Oregon State have been filled with highs and lows for Andela. But he’ll walk away looking back fondly on what he says has been a memorable experience.

“I went to March Madness. I have a ring,” he said. “Then I’m able to go play professionally, and I had a good year. So yeah.”