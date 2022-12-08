OSU men's basketball: Return of Rochelin, Wright adds depth at guard positions

Jordan Pope has played a big role for Oregon State men’s basketball through the first five weeks of the season, both in game minutes logged and responsibilities at the point guard position.

But help is on the way.

Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said Thursday that guards Justin Rochelin and Christian Wright will be available for limited minutes in Sunday’s game against Texas A&M at College Station.

Pope, a true freshman, is averaging a team-best 14.2 points, 3.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds while playing 35.1 minutes, also tops for Oregon State (4-5, 1-1 Pac-12). He’s shot 44.7% from the floor, 35.7 on 3-pointers (with a team-high 15 deep balls) and 87.9 at the free-throw line.

Tinkle said he’s been pleased by Pope so far in taking on duties at a spot on the floor with not many other viable options due to the absence of Rochelin and Wright, both first-year transfers who have yet to play due to knee surgeries from injuries this summer.

“Maybe the last week we’ve seen a little fatigue, I think just because of those minutes and physically what he’s able to handle right now at some a young age,” Tinkle said of Pope. “But he’s a confident kid and he’s obviously shown that he can be have a big impact for us. I think adding those two guys is going to take some of that pressure away. It’s only going to be a bonus.”

Pope said the role as floor leader was something he asked for and was a challenge he embraced and looked forward to since he arrived in Corvallis this past summer. He said he’s taking that test head on and trusting the work he’s put in.

The transition to college basketball has gone better than Pope expected. But he knows he needs to get faster and stronger and has made getting into the weight room a priority. As his on-court experience grows, so has his comfort level with his new surroundings.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

“The things I’ve been able to do and see what works and doesn’t work, it helps in all different types of ways,” Pope said. “It does nothing but add confidence in my abilities and do what I do on the court.”

Pope says the addition of two backcourt teammates will be a big plus.

Wright, listed at 6-foot-3, played last season at Georgia, where he started 11 games (including the last five) while playing in all 32 contests for the Bulldogs as a true freshman. He had double-digit scoring games against ranked teams Auburn and Memphis. Wright was injured during the Beavers’ August trip to Italy and has been a limited participant in practice in recent weeks, spending most of his time before that with an athletic trainer doing on-court work.

Rochelin transferred from Arizona State, where he redshirted last season as a true freshman. OSU recruited him during his days as a consensus three-star recruit at Heritage Christian School in Northridge, California, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

“Justin is going to add athleticism, a great presence on the defensive end and also a little help on offense with his shot and aggressiveness going to the basket,” Pope said. “Christian, just another guy that can help my job be easier. Push the pace, move the ball up the court, run the offense. We’ve got shots, easier looks. Things that we all need, and it will be fun thing to watch and be a part of.”

The 6-5 Rochelin, who had bone spurs discovered in his knee after getting to Oregon State, has been able to practice for about two weeks. He can fill either guard position or play at small forward, he said.

Rochelin spent his time off the practice and game floors learning his teammates’ tendencies and seeing where he can help his new team. He says it was a good process.

After sitting out last season, Rochelin has waited a long time to play again. He says he’s ready.

“I’m very excited. It’s been a while. At times I feel like I was playing already. Sunday’s going to be very big for me, for sure,” he said. “I think we’re right there. I think me and Christian will really help the team, really contribute.”

Tinkle believes so as well.

The coach says Wright’s experience last season was a big reason why the Beavers were interested in him.

“Just his presence and his spirit bring a real calming sort of confidence in our group. So bringing him back once he’s 100% I think is going to have a big impact, for sure,” Tinkle said.

Wright’s integration will be easier than for Rochelin, Tinkle said, because he had on-court time learning Oregon State’s system for multiple weeks before the team headed for Italy. He was injured in the second of three games overseas.

“So I think stability and how he performs will be the big thing,” the coach said. “But it gives us great flexibility at the point guard position. We can move Jordan off the ball. It gives us great depth there. (Wright is) a great defender, really good facilitator offensively.”

Because Rochelin hasn’t played since early 2021, Tinkle believes there could be some rust and confidence issues he’ll have to work through.

“He’s a physical defender, great athlete and really competes,” Tinkle said. “Trying to get to focus on those things, take care of ball. I don’t want him putting too much pressure on himself to be a big production guy offensively when he’s not ready. I think that will come.”