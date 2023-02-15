There’s been no giving up on the season inside the Oregon State men’s basketball team’s foxhole.

Times have been tough on the Beavers, with 12 losses by double digits and five of those coming by 18 or more, along with a pair of losses to 11-win Portland State.

But last Saturday’s home win against USC, a team fighting for an NCAA tournament berth, was a testament of sorts to the work being done to regain the team’s culture.

OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said that’s especially true given how late in the season that victory against a solid team came when factoring in the youth of the Beavers.

“Our concern as a staff was are these guys at a point to where they don’t think we can win?” Tinkle said. “We know they’re never going to throw it in and not give there all. But sometimes at that age you think maybe it’s not meant to be and you’re close to the end. There hasn’t been any of that. These guys are bringing it each and every day. They’re pushing each other. They work hard to get better. We need to carry that to the game for 40 minutes.”

Sophomore forward Glenn Taylor Jr. experienced everything that went wrong for last year’s 3-28 squad. Some first-year players didn’t mesh well with the group and it led to a serious disconnect under a head coach who strives on building team chemistry, particularly on the defensive end.

Taylor said the progress made in rebuilding the culture and togetherness is evident.

“I feel like everybody in the locker room is on coach Tinkle’s plan,” he said. “We’re all out here trying to get to a win. Really creating momentum going into the Pac-12 tournament so we can make a big run there.”

The Beavers (10-16, 4-11) have five more regular-season games, starting with Thursday’s contest at Washington State (11-15, 6-9) in Pullman before heading to the conference tournament, which begins March 8 in Las Vegas.

Taylor said the team is creating chemistry and believes next year could be even better with a more-connected group where past experience allows players to be more comfortable in the system and with each other.

Guard Christian Wright is a first-year transfer from Georgia who has seen his playing time limited by a knee injury. But he’s been involved from beginning to end, doing what he can to succeed whether he’s on the court or not.

Wright wasn’t with the team during last year’s turmoil. But he said he likes what he sees with this year’s group.

“I think we’re doing well with the culture, coming in and practicing hard every day,” he said. “Playing hard even if we’re down. We don’t quit in the games anymore and we just play to the end. If we play defense, even if the shots aren’t falling we can be in any of the games. That’s what we try to go by.”

This year will be a success on an individual level for Wright if he can play the rest of the season without missing any more games, he said. The injury has cost him 12 games, including the first nine of the season.

For his team, success will come from learning from its losses.

“We don’t lose and then do the same thing again,” Wright said. “If we respond that way I think, we can win some games. That’s what we’ve been struggling with but I think we’re going to get on that.”

Tinkle credits Taylor, in his second year with the program, for being at the forefront in regaining the culture. Oregon State needed him to be a leader, and that effort was a work in progress but one that’s had a good outcome.

The coach also pointed to junior guard Dexter Akanno as well as junior center Chol Marial, who “even though he hasn’t played in forever, his voice has been huge in our locker room and in our huddles.”

Tinkle considers freshmen Nick Krass and Jayden Stevens “staples” as team players despite not playing as much as their fellow newcomers. Teammates, in turn, are feeding off that, the coach added.

Coming off arguably Oregon State’s best win this year, what will make this season a successful one will be determined in the coming weeks.

“We obviously feel like we’ve taken some positive steps from a year ago. But we want to finish with a real flurry and feel like our best basketball is still in front of us,” Tinkle said. “There’s a lot there that remains to be seen, but we do feel good about … getting that culture back in the classroom, in the community and on the court. This is a fun group to work with day in and day out. We want to win. We know it’s about winning. But we feel like we’ve taken a big step in that direction.”