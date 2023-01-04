OSU men's basketball: Progress has freshmen Bilodeau, Ibekwe taking on larger roles

Learning at a high rate of speed, with the ability to take in and retain mounds of information and translate it to the playing floor, is a necessary skill for college freshmen basketball players.

Oregon State’s Tyler Bilodeau and KC Ibekwe are both making progress along those lines and expected to see their roles increase in the coming weeks.

Bilodeau played a season-best 28 minutes in last Saturday’s loss at Oregon. The 6-foot-9 forward made use of his time, scoring 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting, with six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said afterward that Bilodeau had recently “flipped the switch” and was playing without a concern for making mistakes, a trait common to true freshmen.

“I think the last few weeks have been good, hard practices and just been trying to listen to the coaching and be coachable,” Bilodeau said. “And I think we’ve been working well as a team. So that’s helped, and my confidence is starting to grow. So got to keep playing free and playing as hard as I can.”

Ibekwe didn’t join the Beavers (7-7, 1-2 Pac-12) until September and has been playing catch-up ever since compared to the team’s other eight first-year scholarship players. But after not playing in 10 of the team’s first 13 games, the 6-10 center was productive against the Ducks. He made both his field goal attempts and finished with five points and a rebound in seven minutes.

With the team short on depth in the post, Tinkle liked what he saw from Ibekwe in limited time and expects to call his name more frequently going forward.

Ibekwe, a Canadian from Coquitlam, British Columbia, said there were times versus Oregon where he could have played better, such as defending talented Ducks big man N’Faly Dante.

“But other than that it was good. It felt good being out there playing,” said Ibekwe, who had just 15 total minutes in three previous appearances. “I don’t get a lot of minutes, so every time I’m out there I’ve got to play as hard as I can. The harder I play, the better I play, the more minutes I get and help this team out the best I can.”

Added Bilodeau: “He’s come a long way from the first week he was here until now. He’s kicking people's butt in practice, so it’s been really fun to see him develop.”

Bilodeau, from Kennewick, Washington, said everything that has to be absorbed in order to learn a new system and gain favor with the coaching staff is “definitely like a lot. But it’s manageable and you’ve just got to put your time in. It’s been really good for me so far, it’s been a lot of fun. I love it every day.” It’s been an enjoyable process, he said, “because I want to get better, be the best I can be and want to win.”

Tinkle said with the worry-free approach Bilodeau has developed a higher confidence level. A player who prides himself in toughness and physicality, Bilodeau wants to help his team win and turn the program around, the coach added, but he’s put too much pressure on himself to contribute.

Tinkle and Bilodeau have had some recent one-on-one conversations where the coach has told the player that being able to play off your instincts and through mistakes is part of the maturation process.

“But he’s much more confident in himself and what we expect him to do. Now we’re hoping for him to develop the next part, which is the feel” and making certain on-court decisions in the spur of the moment, Tinkle said. “But I think that will come because he’s a high-IQ guy.”

Oregon State has been without center Chol Marial the past five games due to an ankle injury and his status for this week’s games at Utah and Colorado is uncertain. He didn’t practice with the team Tuesday but worked on individual shooting drills.

Forward Rodrigue Andela, who has played in all but one game, remains limited because of knee tendonitis.

Those situations have opened a door for Ibekwe, who said it was hard to make mistakes during his first few weeks of practice on plays that his fellow newcomers had learned months before.

“That was a tough part, because there’s a lot of plays you’ve got to learn, a lot of schemes that the coaches expect you to learn right away,” he said. “But thankfully it went smooth for me and the coaches helped me out as much as possible, which made it comfortable for me to get to know everything.”

Ibekwe credits Marial and Andela in large part for his vast improvement, noting that the veterans are physical with him in practice, which has helped him improve his toughness and prepare for the physicality he knows to expect under the basket against Pac-12 foes.

It’s that preparation that’s helped him make strides and catch Tinkle’s eye.

“His thing is really adapting to the level of strength and speed and athleticism at this level," Tinkle said. "I think as he continues to grow in our strength and conditioning program, he’s really going to start to show what we saw in the recruiting process.

Those attributes, Tinkle said, are great hands and feet, a good feel for the game and overall skill. What’s left is being able to play at the constant fast pace of the college game.

Andela, a junior in his third year in the program, played just seven games last season before breaking his foot and hasn’t been at full strength this season. Tinkle said injuries have weighed on a player who was a significant contributor in the Beavers’ postseason run to the NCAA Elite Eight in 2021.

Andela played just six minutes with no rebounds against Oregon.

“He’s got to free his mind and he’s got to be that warrior that we know he can be, that he was two years ago,” Tinkle said. “I think he knows he needs to shed whatever frustration he has on his body and be that warrior for us. We need that physicality, we need that production in the paint from him.”