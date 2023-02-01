OSU men's basketball: Progress brings consistency, wins within reach

Wayne Tinkle didn’t hide what this season was going to be about before it got started.

The focus of the 2022-23 campaign was restoring the culture of the Oregon State men’s basketball program and getting a relatively young squad to the point where success could come.

It wasn’t about wins. But nearly three months into the schedule, the Beavers have now made enough improvement to where victories against quality opponents can be the result of hard work.

OSU (9-13, 3-8 Pac-12) has won two of three in conference play for the first time in almost two years.

The Beavers are still in the middle of a long process in building back from a 3-28 record last season that resulted in massive roster and coaching staff changes. But there’s plenty of evidence that the team is headed in the right direction.

“We’re staying grounded. We know we have a long way to go,” said Tinkle, the Beavers’ ninth-year head coach.

Tinkle’s OSU teams have always been built on a defensive focus, and this squad is no different. It just took a while for this group to find some consistency on that end of the floor while the offensive remains a work in progress.

Oregon State has shot better that 40% just twice in the last eight games

Opponents shot a combined 61 of 161 (37.9%) the past three contests. Not coincidentally, the Beavers have two wins in those three games.

“Really the main (thing) that sticks out is the focus on the defensive end. That’s given us chances when we’re turning the ball over, maybe not shooting it so well,” Tinkle said. “That’s been something we’ve been trying to set in stone since day one. But they’ve really kind of bought into it here of late.”

Junior guard Dexter Akanno said the team has had a different mindset in all facets in recent weeks, whether that’s in practice, games or in time away from the court such as in study hall.

“I think we’ve taken more of a professional approach to things, and that’s kind of led to our success as a whole,” Akanno said.

Youth and inexperience at the collegiate level have been the biggest hurdles in preventing the consistency Oregon State has desired. A big piece in that is being able to take what was learned in practice onto the playing floor.

Freshman forward Tyler Bilodeau, one of 10 scholarship players competing for the Beavers for the first time this season, said Tinkle has good practice messages that help the players follow what needs to done when the games come.

“So we’ve got to keep doing what we’re doing in practice and transition it to the game and I think we’ll be successful,” Bilodeau said, pointing to playing hard defensively, sharing the ball on offense and staying united during difficult stretches as areas that have helped the team find wins recently.

Tinkle said the players have good attitudes, work hard in practice and aren’t selfish. But the coach said he believes it’s the inexperience and unneeded pressure that are holding back consistent play.

“I think if anything guys were putting pressure on themselves to break through, to kind of get the momentum going,” he said. “All the while we’ve been saying, ‘guys, just relax and rely on the things that we practice on every day. Take those things to the games.’”

The Beavers stopped an 18-game losing streak in true road games Jan. 22 with a 20-point win at California in Berkeley. Earlier in the season, OSU lost by one point at USC and overcame a double-digit second-half deficit to take a lead before falling at Oregon, two teams currently with winning Pac-12 records.

Now the Beavers head to Arizona State (15-7, 6-5) on Thursday and fifth-ranked Arizona (19-3, 8-3) on Saturday looking to carry over momentum from the Cal win and find another breakthrough to build confidence for the final weeks of the season.

In a Jan. 15 game at Gill Coliseum, Oregon State led ASU by as many as 16 in the first half. The Beavers saw the advantage shrink to three at halftime and got outscored 35-27 after the break in a 74-69 loss.

“They know what we need to do,” Tinkle said. “We’ve been close. Now we’ve got to finish it off.”