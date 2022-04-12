OSU men's basketball: Program adds veteran Eric Reveno as associate head coach

Oregon State men’s basketball has announced the hiring of former University of Portland head coach Eric Reveno as the Beavers’ associate head coach.

Reveno’s 25 years of collegiate coaching experience includes seven seasons at Stanford as an assistant and associate head coach, 10 seasons as Portland’s head coach and most recently at Georgia Tech, where he spent three seasons as an assistant and the past three as associate head coach.

“We are very excited to be adding Eric to our coaching staff,” OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said. “He has an incredible knowledge of the game and a great reputation nationally and internationally as a coach and a recruiter. When you are trying to replace a coach, you have to shoot for the stars, and I feel like we landed one with Coach Reveno.

“He will be a tremendous help in practice, on the sideline during games, on the recruiting trails and in the community. We want to welcome his wife, Amanda, and their children, Katie and Andrew, to Beaver Nation."

Reveno, 56, earned the NABC Guardians of the Game Award for Service in 2021, was selected to the West Coach Conference coach of the year in 2009 and was named a Top 25 Recruiter in the Nation by Rivals.com in 2006.

“The Oregon State Beavers have such a proud history, and I am thankful to now try to do my part to help players become the best they can be and compete for championships in the Pac-12 Conference,” Reveno said. “It is an exciting time for college athletics and the program, and I look forward to a very bright future with Oregon State.”

During the summer of 2021 he served as an assistant coach for the Czech Republic’s U18 team in European Challenger events.

Reveno’s 10 years at Portland included a three-year span where the Pilots averaged 20 wins from 2008-10. He led them to four CollegeInsider.com tournaments and was named the WCC coach of the year in 2009 after leading Portland to back-to-back third-place finishes.

“This is a great hire for Wayne and the Oregon State basketball program,” said former Montana, Stanford and California head coach Mike Montgomery, whom Reveno coached under for seven years. “He’s very thorough, smart and a hard worker. He lived in Portland for a number of years and knows the west coast as well as anyone. Rev is the best and is a great fit for Oregon State.”

Before joining the Stanford coaching staff in 1997, he served as president of Riekes Center in Menlo Park, a non-profit mentoring organization that works with athletes of all ages, for two years.

Reveno’s hire is contingent on him passing customary background checks required by the university.

Reveno joining the program follows a shake-up after a 3-28 season.

Oregon State announced that associate head coach Kerry Rupp will not have his contract renewed. In addition, assistant coach Stephen Thompson will remain with the program but in a non-coaching position.

Rupp and Thompson have both been on the OSU staff since Tinkle took over the program in May 2014. Rupp also coached under Tinkle the two previous seasons at University of Montana.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0