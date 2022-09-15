OSU men's basketball: Pac-12 announces conference dates

Oregon State men’s basketball will open the main part of its Pac-12 schedule Dec. 31 against Oregon in Eugene, the conference announced Thursday.

The Beavers then go to Utah and Colorado (Jan. 5 and 7) before their home conference opener against Arizona on Jan. 12.

The Beavers’ nonconference schedule has not been finalized. But OSU is scheduled to host Tulsa on Nov. 7, Florida A&M on Nov. 11 and Portland State on Nov. 19 before playing Duke on Thanksgiving (Nov. 24) in the first of three games at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland.

Other nonconference games for the Beavers include Dec. 11 at Texas A&M and at home against Seattle (Dec. 15), Green Bay (Dec. 18) and Denver (Dec. 21).

The Pac-12 previously announced each team’s two early conference games. OSU hosts Washington on Dec. 1 and plays at USC on Dec. 4.

The Beavers will not host Washington State or play at UCLA this coming season.