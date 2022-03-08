OSU men's basketball: One more chance for Beavers to end losing skid

Oregon State has one more chance to end one of the worst stretches in program history.

That opportunity comes against the in-state rival. The Beavers play Oregon at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in a first-round game at the Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament in Las Vegas.

OSU (3-27, 1-19) takes a 17-game losing streak and a minus-13.5-point margin in conference play into the contest, with eight Pac-12 losses by 16 points or more.

But the Beavers have played some of their best basketball of the conference season in recent weeks.

The last five losses have included two home defeats in overtime and another by four points on the road. OSU has outscored its opponents in four halves in that stretch. The Beavers outscored opponents in one half twice in the previous 10 games.

But will that translate to a breakthrough performance against Oregon? Oregon State may have found the perfect opponent for the occasion.

The fifth-seeded Ducks (18-13, 11-9) have seen their NCAA tournament chances fizzle with six losses in the last eight games, including four defeats to teams that are nowhere near the NCAA bubble in California, Arizona State, Washington and Washington State.

In that stretch, Oregon also has a home win against UCLA, the second victory of the season versus the No. 12 Bruins, and a three-point loss at No. 2 Arizona. But five losses in November and December have the Ducks needing to pull off what Beavers did in 2021 and win the Pac-12 tournament in order to get the conference’s automatic berth.

Also, it was announced Tuesday that Oregon all-conference guard Will Richardson will miss the Pac-12 tournament with a non-COVID-related illness.

If Oregon State is to continue its season at least one more day and play No. 4 seed Colorado in a Thursday quarterfinal, the Beavers will have to find some answers on the defensive end.

OSU has the conference’s worst defensive field goal percentage — a spot it has held most of the season — at 47.6%. That’s 2.6% worse than the next-closest team, Stanford, and a steep decline from last season’s 42.2% mark that was fifth best in the Pac-12.

The Beavers have achieved coach Wayne Tinkle’s desired defensive number (40%) just five times this season and only twice against conference opponents. OSU has seen opponents shoot 56% or better in three of the last four games and 50% or higher in sixth of the last nine.

Oregon State is shooting 44.2% overall this season, sixth in the Pac-12, but has only eclipsed that mark just twice in the last seven games. Not coincidentally, those two contests were the overtime home losses to USC and Washington State, the conference’s second- and sixth-best defensive teams by shooting percentage.

But like in many other areas of its game, Oregon State has been unable to reach the consistency that would have the Beavers within reach of more victories.

Still, Oregon State has been competitive. The Beavers pushed USC, the tournament’s third seed, to overtime. They led Washington State, the seventh seed, by 13 in the second half at home and last week in Pullman had the lead with 10 minutes remaining.

But unavailable players have been a major factor in OSU’s inability to turn the corner.

Six scholarship players have been out at least the past eight games, and many for much longer.

The absences of guard Tre’ Williams (out the last eight games, knee), forward Isaiah Johnson (last 12, concussion), guard Xzavier Malone-Key (last 13, back), guard Gianni Hunt (last 21, personal reasons), forward Rodrigue Andela (last 25, broken foot) and center Chol Marial (for the season, academically ineligible) have left the Beavers shorthanded.

Forward Warith Alatishe (three games, knees), guard Dashawn Davis (two games, ankle and illness), guard Dexter Akanno (two games, hip) and forward Maurice Calloo (one game, coach’s decision) have also missed time in the last month, leaving the team with as few as six scholarship players available for games.

Alatishe sat out last week’s games at the Washington schools and Davis (illness) didn’t play at Washington State.

But the Beavers may have more players available Wednesday. A team spokesperson reported that Williams was the only player (outside of Andela, Hunt and Marial) who didn't practice with the team Tuesday morning.

Taylor award

Oregon State's Glenn Taylor Jr. was named to the Pac-12's all-freshman team, as voted on by the conference's coaches and announced Tuesday.

Taylor was joined on the all-freshman team by Washington State's Mouhamed Gueye, Stanford's Harrison Ingram, Colorado's K.J. Simpson and Utah's Lazaar Stefanovic.

Ingram was named the freshman of the year, Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin the player of the year, Arizona's Christian Koloko the defensive player of the year, and most improved player of the year, Arizona's Pelle Larsson the sixth man of the year and Arizona's Tommy Lloyd the coach of the year.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

