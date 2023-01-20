OSU men's basketball: Offensive woes stack up in road defeat

Wayne Tinkle felt his team had a solid week of practice heading into Oregon State’s game at Stanford on Thursday night in a battle of teams trying to find some traction in Pac-12 men’s basketball.

He saw energy in the shootaround earlier in the day. The team looked ready.

“We told the guys it was going to be more of a mental and physical battle than last weekend’s athlete battle and we just didn’t respond, which is very disappointing,” Tinkle, the Beavers’ ninth-year head coach, said.

The result was a 67-46 loss at Maples Pavilion, where Stanford claimed its first conference victory of the season in eight tries.

It leaves the Beavers looking for answers and searching for that elusive game in which they play a complete 40 minutes. The next opportunity comes Sunday afternoon at California.

OSU (7-12, 1-7) had all the momentum after scoring 16 straight points, the last eight of the first half and the first eight of the second, to pull within a point after a dreadful 5-of-18 shooting start.

The Beavers went 6 of 7 from the floor to get back in the game. But then it was as though the basket had a cover on it. Oregon State missed its next 10 field goal attempts and went more than minutes between makes.

In the meantime, Stanford (6-12, 1-7) was going on a 22-1 run to put the game away. OSU was just 3 of 16 from the floor over the final 17-plus minutes.

Stanford had a 20-4 edge in points in the paint at halftime, with 14 coming off eight Oregon State turnovers. The Beavers finished with 17 turnovers to the Cardinal’s 15, and Stanford had a 25-5 advantage in points off those miscues.

Seven Oregon State players had two or more turnovers.

Tinkle called it “very uncharacteristic against a team that’s not pressuring.

He said Stanford was switching on screens involving guard and forwards and that on most plays the OSU ball handlers weren’t able to get past the Cardinal’s big men.

“When we did get by them, what’s cost us all year, that one more (pass),” Tinkle said. “That one more to the open guy, that trust, and for some reason … I don’t know why.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

He said his team’s focus “wasn’t where it needed to be” and that created doubt and led to the Beavers’ losing the competition to be the more physical team.

Stanford won the rebounds 38-26, including 11-2 in offensive boards.

The Beavers had something to feel good about going into halftime, and the spurt out of the break completed a 16-point outburst that lasted more than four minutes. Soon after, freshman forward Michael Rataj missed a layin that would have given the visitors their first and only lead of the night.

But Stanford turned on the offense while Oregon State struggled, just as the Cardinal did in the first half with nine straight points. But the home team’s push in the second half was too much for the Beavers, whose defensive breakdowns left Stanford shooters open from outside.

“Offensively, we would not cut hard, space the floor, penetrate and kick. We had a hard time … they did a great job taking away our post catchers,” Tinkle said. “For whatever reason, this is a few games in a row here. The whole key before the game was, ‘all right, now let’s go play like we’ve practiced,’ and we didn’t do that.”

Tinkle looked at the final statistics and saw too many players who had off-nights and too many turnovers. He said game film would show that one more pass would have produced a better look, but instead the Beavers ended up with a questionable shot or a turnover.

Glenn Taylor Jr. had a team-high 11 points and Tyler Bilodeau eight. They combined for 7 of 12 shooting. The rest of the team was 12 of 29.

KC Ibekwe was a bright spot for Tinkle. The freshman center had four points, one rebound and one block on seven minutes.

It was a sixth straight loss for Oregon State, which knew going in it was a big game for both teams.

“They out-toughed us. Now we’re going to play a team that might be more physical than Stanford on Sunday,” Tinkle said. “Really, it’s going to be what’s inside your chest cavity, and we’ll be very brutally honest when we watch the film and we’ll challenge the guys to be better.”