Oregon State couldn’t find enough offense Thursday night to put up a fight against one of the top teams in the country.

The Beavers hung around for most of the first half before seventh-ranked UCLA pulled away for a 62-47 win in a Pac-12 men's basketball game at Gill Coliseum.

A 13-point halftime deficit for Oregon State (9-16, 3-11) steadily grew without the Beavers able to find much offensive momentum until trailing by 22 midway through the second half.

Jordan Pope had 17 points and Glenn Taylor Jr. 10 points and four rebounds, to lead the Beavers, who host USC at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Amari Bailey had a season-high 24 points and Jaylen Clark 16 for UCLA (20-4, 11-2), which entered with the top scoring defense in Pac-12 play at 59 points a game.

OSU finished 5 of 8 to shoot 16 of 45 overall, 5 of 19 on 3-pointers and 10 of 10 on free throws. UCLA was 25 of 50, 6 of 18, and 6 of 9, respectively.

Defense kept Oregon State in the game for most of the first half.

The Beavers jumped out to an 8-3 lead on a Pope layin followed by a 3-pointer. The Bruins answered with a 9-0 run and didn’t trail again.

OSU trailed by just four despite starting 4 of 12 from the floor and eight turnovers more than 13 minutes into the game.

Poor shooting (7 of 20) and 11 turnovers for the half kept the Beavers from making a run of their own.

Taylor’s transition layin in the final minute of the half ended another 9-0 Bruins run. UCLA led 31-18 at the break after shooting 12 of 26 overall with seven turnovers.

Oregon State guard Christian Wright made his second start of the season. He had two points and two rebounds in 30 minutes. Taylor, a forward and 21-game starter, came off the bench after missing practice the previous two days with an illness. He played 26 minutes.