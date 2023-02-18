Oregon State shot under 36% from the floor for the fourth time in five games Saturday, falling 61-47 to host Washington in a Pac-12 men’s basketball game at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle.

The Beavers didn’t make a 3-pointer or shoot a free throw until deep in the second half as OSU lost for the 18th straight time on the road against the Huskies.

Jordan Pope had 11 points and a season-high seven rebounds and Glenn Taylor Jr. 11 points and five rebounds for the Beavers (10-18, 4-13). Taylor did all his scoring after halftime. Teammates Tyler Bilodeau and Michael Rataj added eight points each.

Jamal Bey had 15 points and five rebounds for Washington (15-13, 7-10), which avenged a one-point loss to OSU on Dec. 1 in Corvallis.

Pope hit Rataj for the opening basket of the second half to cut into an eight-point deficit. But Washington scored the next seven points and answered two straight Rataj jumpers with a 9-3 run to lead 42-27.

The Beavers found some more offense, with Taylor scoring seven points in an 11-2 run to close within six with six minutes left.

But that was as far as Oregon State would climb, as Washington soon responded with a 7-0 run and led by as many as 18.

The Beavers shot 20 of 62 (32.3%) overall, 2 of 19 on 3-pointers and 5 of 7 on free throws. The Huskies were 19 of 53 (35.8), 6 of 24 and 17 of 19, respectively.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The first half produced an offensive display of basketball, as the teams combined to shoot 17 of 55 from the floor, including 3 of 22 on 3-pointers, with 25 turnovers.

Washington jumped out to an 11-2 lead. Oregon State later scored six straight, including two Dzmitry Ryuny short jumpers, to cut the deficit to 15-12.

The Beavers scored just six points over the final 10-plus minutes of the half on 3-of-14 shooting but only trailed by eight (26-18) at halftime because the Huskies were scored 11 on 2-of-9 shooting over that stretch.