OSU men's basketball notebook: Offense slides in loss to Trojans

Oregon State took a bit of a step back offensively at USC on Thursday.
The Beavers shot 22 of 62 (35.5%) for their worst percentage in the past five Pac-12 men’s games and the second-worst mark of the season.
OSU (8-6, 4-4) had just two more made field goals despite 14 more attempts than in the win against the Trojans (13-3, 7-2) last week. USC is sixth in the country in defensive field goal percentage at 37.4.
“We were supposed to attack their press a little bit more aggressively in the first half much like we did at Oregon,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said.
Once OSU got into its halfcourt offense, it took a while to run plays. Some players didn’t know what sets were being run and others were messing them up, resulting in low-percentage shots being taken as the shot clock was winding down, the coach said.
The offense wasn’t being run with a purpose and the ball wasn’t being shared as well as in past contests, plus the timing was off.
Tinkle said the goal was to attack the basket and seek contact, as he credited Gianni Hunt for doing. Fouls and subsequent free throws were hard to come by, just as they were against the Trojans nine days earlier.
The Beavers were 10 of 11 at the free-throw line Thursday and 12 of 14 last week. Oregon State is 65 of 76 (85.5%) in the past four games to raise the season average to 76.5, which would be a single-season school record. OSU set a new single-season record last year at 75.1.
Post production drops
Oregon State didn’t get the same production out of its post players Thursday that it has come to depend on in recent games.
The Beavers were up against the tallest team in NCAA Division I basketball and got dominated on the boards, 48-30. USC had 21 offensive rebounds, including 15 in the first half.
Starter Dearon Tucker and reserves Roman Silva and Rodrigue Andela combined for six points on 2-of-6 shooting and four rebounds in 31 minutes against the Trojans.
“As good as our bigs have been for us of late … we kept trying to go to different guys to try to spark something,” Tinkle said.
Defensive improvement
Oregon State has held three straight opponents under their current season shooting percentage after giving up 50% or better in four consecutive games.
That puts the Beavers ninth in the Pac-12 in defensive field percentage in all games at 43.4% and ninth in conference contests only at 46.0%.
Now Oregon State takes on a 23rd-ranked UCLA squad that’s second in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage (46.2), eighth in opponent percentage (44.6), fourth in rebounding (37.4) and first in opponent’s rebounds (30.7).
“They’re a way more physical team than what we saw today,” Tinkle said of the Bruins (12-3, 8-1) Thursday, “so we’re going to get after it, make some adjustments and have our guys respond here quickly for us.”
UCLA is coming off a 73-72 overtime loss to Stanford last Saturday. The Bruins’ game with Oregon on Thursday was postponed after a pause in the Ducks’ program due to COVID-19 protocols.
Top-10 watch
Oregon State senior guard Ethan Thompson is 41 points from jumping ahead of Dave Gambee and taking over 10th place on Oregon State’s career scoring list.
Thompson, averaging 16.4 points this season, currently has 1,428. He started the season 25th on the career list. At his current season average, and with Oregon State playing a minimum 13 remaining games scheduled, passing Charlie Sitton and Devon Collier to reach eighth place is within reach.
Thompson has started all 108 games in his OSU career. He needs 13 more starts to pass Gary Payton for first on that list. He is also currently fifth in career assists and could reasonably reach as high as third this season.