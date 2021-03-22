OSU men's basketball notebook: Loyola Chicago matchup takes Tinkle back to his childhood

Playing Loyola Chicago in the NCAA Sweet 16 on Saturday will have extra meaning for Wayne Tinkle.
Oregon State’s men’s basketball coach grew up in Chicago, where his father — also named Wayne — was dean of students at Loyola.
Tinkle brought up the connection during his postgame press conference Sunday night after the 12th-seeded Beavers had advanced with an 80-70 win against fourth-seeded Oklahoma State in an NCAA tournament second-round game in Indianapolis.
“I grew up on their campus,” Tinkle said. “Some of my most fond memories were in the summer, going to his office at Water Tower Place,” just a few blocks from Lake Michigan.
Tinkle would go to work in the morning with his dad, who would ask people to keep his son out of trouble.
“I’d go up to the little gym, shoot some hoops, then we’d go to the Cubs games in the afternoon,” Tinkle said.
He recalls at 5 or 6 years old watching Ramblers men’s basketball games. The team was coached by George Ireland, who guided Loyola to the 1963 national title. Ireland finished his 23-year career with the Ramblers with a school-record 321 wins.
The Tinkle family, of which Wayne was the youngest of 11 children, eventually moved to Spokane, Washington. But Chicago and Tinkle’s time there still bring back memories.
Tinkle said he was saying his prayers Sunday before taking his ritual pregame nap. “I said this would just be an unbelievable …” before trailing off and detailing his personal history with Loyola.
“Coach (Porter) Moser is doing a great job and they’re a hell of a team. But this is really going to mean something extra special for me and my family,” Tinkle said.
Depth a factor
Oregon State has showed off its depth in a big way in its five-game postseason run.
It came to the forefront again Sunday with Maurice Calloo scoring 15 points off the bench in the first half, 10 of those after leading scorer Ethan Thompson went to the bench with two fouls.
Calloo and fellow reserves Gianni Hunt and Dearon Tucker combined for 13 straight OSU points to put their team up 29-19.
The bench combined for 22 first-half points on 7-of-11 shooting, helping the Beavers to a 44-30 lead at the break.
“Maurice has been hitting a lot of big shots. Guys like Julien (Franklin) and Gianni (Hunt) were giving us a push on the defensive end as well as making plays offensively. Tariq (Silver) was hitting some big shots in the second half as well as the first half,” Thompson said. “That’s something we’ve been talking about and we put it on to show our depth as a team. It’s always next man up if somebody goes down, no matter who it is. We trust and believe, that the next person is going to have our back.”
Tinkle said the depth is a product of the way the team has been built. The Beavers have had six different leading scorers in the past eight games and two of those players (Calloo and Hunt) have come off the bench.
“We talk about guys staying positive, staying ready because you never know when you’re going to get called upon,” Tinkle said. “Our guys have kept great attitudes.”
Back the Pac
Tinkle credits his team’s success in part to the competition faced in the Pac-12. The conference saw all five of its teams in the NCAA tournament reach the second round.
The Beavers were concerned about first-round opponent Tennessee’s defense. But the OSU coaches were able to compare the Volunteers to players in the Pac-12.
“We’ve got some talented, talented teams in our league, and we’re obviously putting everybody on notice,” Tinkle said. “I’m happy for our program, but I’m extremely happy for the Pac-12 Conference. Maybe now we’ll get some damn respect.”
When asked why the Pac-12 hasn’t received the same recognition as other Power 5 conferences, the coach said in some years it was just.
But he pointed to 2020, a year where the Pac-12 could have had seven or eight teams selected to March Madness before the season was shut down due to the pandemic. With a shortened nonconference schedule this season, Tinkle said it was hard for the Pac-12 to make a claim for higher status.
He said he and the conference’s other coaches have come together because they’re tired of the slights. Tinkle said he received multiple text messages from fellow coaches after his team won the program’s first-ever Pac-12 tournament title and again after the Tennessee win.
But, he added, the mutual support extends in the past way before that.
“We need to stick up for each other. We need to go to bat for each other,” Tinkle said Sunday. “Yeah, we want to kick each other’s (butt) when we go head to head. But let’s pull for each other, and we’ve really united as a coaching group. I couldn’t be more excited. I’m going to be rooting my butt off for those teams.”
