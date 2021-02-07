OSU men's basketball notebook: Beavers taking on difficult schedule this month

Ten games in 24 days.

That’s the scheduling challenge Oregon State men’s basketball has been handed as it tries to fit in the two remaining contests that were postponed due to COVID-19 in its program in January.

Monday marks the first of two instances this month that the Beavers will play three games in five days. OSU (10-7, 6-5 Pac-12) got past Washington on Thursday and Washington State on Saturday. Then it was a Sunday bus ride to the Corvallis airport for an airplane ride to play at Colorado on Monday.

“It’s going to be tough,” sophomore guard Jarod Lucas said. “This is why you work so hard in the summer, to be prepared for moments like this, stretches like this that we’re about to go through.”

Earlier this season, the Beavers played three games in a six-day span, against Arizona, Arizona State and USC. Both those were all at home and didn’t include getting on an airplane and a day of travel.

In a few weeks, OSU will have a similar stretch when it hosts Utah and Colorado on a Thursday and Saturday, respectively, before going to Utah on a Monday for another COVID makeup game.