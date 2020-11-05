OSU men's basketball: Nonconference schedule coming together through challenging process

That began Stewart’s charge to get games in place.

First was the sorting out of previously contracted games; the Beavers had an 11-game nonconference schedule in place, worked on during last season and finalized this past spring, before plans went sideways.

When learning this fall that nonconference games would be played, Stewart and OSU had to decide which previously scheduled games they could keep and then work with other schools to figure out possible dates.

Stewart said OSU was able to keep one opponent from its original nonconference schedule. With the uncertainty of two other opponents’ ability to travel, the contracts with those schools were pushed to the following season and two new opponents were found to fill the same contest dates.

“I think there’s a chance too that you’re looking at scheduling games during the (Pac-12) season because things are just going to happen,” Stewart said.

He added that he’ll have to be prepared to add a nonconference game once conference contests start if necessary, though he’s not sure if rules will allow that.

The program has put a priority on staying in Corvallis as much as possible to minimize risk and protect the athletes. OSU has had good success with daily testing.